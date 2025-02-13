GTA 6 Release Expected in December 2025, as Borderlands 4 is Confirmed for September

During their February 2025 financial earnings call, Take Two Interactive confirmed the launch of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11th, 2025, Mafia: The Old Country in the summer of 2025, Borderlands 4 in 2025, and along with that it also re-confirmed the launch of GTA 6 in the fall of 2025. In a recent development in Sony PlayStation’s ‘State of the Play Event’, launch date for Borderlands 4 has been confirmed to be September 23, 2025, while for the other games the exact release dates are still undecided.

Borderlands 4 release date has been confirmed for September 23, 2025, and this has sparked discussions on the web that GTA 6 release window could shift to either November 2025 or December 2025. The fans believe that Take-Two Interactive will not release two major games very close to each other, as that would put a lot of pressure on the marketing budget of the company. Also, if GTA 6 releases very close to Borderlands 4 then according to the fans it would be a suicide mission for Borderlands 4.

Take-Two’s Take on Releases Planned in 2025

Right now, Take-Two has three major releases planned for 2025, and this includes Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and GTA 6, and Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick, very clearly stated during the financial earnings call that was held in February 2025, that they will not release these three games close to each other. He also insists that Take-Two will not release Borderlands 4 immediately after GTA 6, and a September 23, 2025 release date for Borderlands 4 contradicts the thought that GTA 6 will release in September 2025 along with Borderlands 4. This trend right now is being followed by every publisher in the industry, as they are all waiting for Rockstar Games to come up with the final release date of GTA 6, so that they can plan their releases not too close to GTA 6 release. GTA 6 after its release will take over the gaming community, and most of them would be playing GTA 6 only for over a month, and any game releasing in that time period will lose its sheen in the market.

GTA 6- The Real Hype

Strauss Zelnick had stated in his interview with CNBC, that their team is committed towards making the most creative and the most innovative games in the industry. They plan their releases very strategically, and Strauss Zelnick refers to the games published by them as creative perfection, and for this he actually takes GTA 6 into account. Earlier also he has referred to GTA 6, as absolutely mind-blowing and along with his comments what has added to the real GTA 6 hype is the visuals and graphics delivered by Rockstar Games in their first official trailer. Also, the game is a sequel to an already popular game GTA 5, which has sold millions of copies all across the world, and this has set new standards for the upcoming entry in the Grand Theft Auto Series.

Now, Borderlands has been announced for September 23, 2025, and GTA 6 release window has also been announced for the fall of 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This actually creates a GTA 6 release delay theory, where the fans believe that the game will now come out in either November 2025 or December 2025, as Take-Two will not release their two big games back-to-back.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Also Gets a Valentine’s Day Theory

GTA 6 trailer 2 release hopes are now high for the Valentine’s Day 2025, as the fans believe that being a game that is based on a couple, GTA 6 should get its second trailer on 14th February 2025. The fans are also excited to see an image of a couple in Red Dead Online Valentine’s Day update, as that image is exactly like the artwork for GTA 6. So, the fans now believe that Rockstar Games might come out with either trailer 2 or the final release date of the game on Valentine’s Day 2025.

But, don’t worry, we have down that road many times before, and nothing has happened. Rockstar Games will come out with an official information once the game is almost ready, and till then you can just keep watching the new leaks and rumors on the game.

