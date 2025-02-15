GTA 6 Leaks Show Features that Pave the Way for Creative Perfection

GTA 6 trailer 2 has become an unsolved mystery for the GTA 6 fans, as whatever date they predict for GTA 6 trailer 2 release, Rockstar proves them wrong. If we look only at 2025, we will see that the fans had loads of hopes from Take-Two’s February 2025 financial earning call, and there what we got is a re-confirmation of the fall release window for the game. Moving on from there the hopes shifted to Valentine’s Day 2025, considering the fact that the game involves a couple story, so that would an apt day for the trailer 2 to come out, but again there was no info on GTA 6 from Rockstar games. GTA 6 Trailer 2 will drop when it’s ready, but till then let’s explore some of the leaked amazing features of the game. Strauss Zelnick, Take- Two Boss, has already described GTA 6 as an absolutely mind-blowing game, and going by his statement these leaks could also be real.

GTA 6 Features that Make it a Creative Perfection

GTA 6 will Feature Suntan

One of the new features in GTA 6 is being able to get suntan. This feature is clearly visible in the leaked clips, where there is a visible difference in Jason’s skin tone. So, if your characters in GTA 6 spends more time out in the sun, then it is likely that it might get a suntan. This is an entirely new feature, and has never been seen before in the franchise.

GTA 6 is Expected to Feature Water Effects

GTA 6 could feature water drop particles on the screen. This feature is returning after almost 20 years, and the feature involves water particles flowing through the camera, just like it happened in GTA Vice City. You might be able to see this feature clearly on quiet or rainy afternoon in Florida or Vice City.

GTA 6 Will Feature the Return of Mini Games

The leaked clip showed that mini games might be making a return in GTA 6. Games like snooker are likely to make a return in the bars in GTA 6. This feature went completely missing in GTA 5.

GTA 6 Will Feature Realistic Hair and Clothes Movement

This feature is clearly visible in the leaked clips, like the one in which Lucia is running.

GTA 6 Will Feature Realistic Action

The leaks reveal that GTA 6 will feature realistic NPCs and killing NPCs will make you feel bad. This could happen because of the AI enabled gameplay of GTA 6, which will make the NPCs react in a certain way, whenever a crime is committed.

Storms and Hurricanes Will Feel Real in GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks show real storms and hurricanes, and the force of the wind would blow away the poles and road signs. NPCs will also lose balance under such weather conditions and they would run to take cover to protect themselves from the storm. Storms will damage the roads and the broken roads will retain water until the sun dries it up.

GTA 6 Could Feature Realistic Car Physics

Car physics is also expected to be realistic like GTA 4 in GTA 6. The leaks show, if you run a car into a pole, it has a possibility of being broken into two pieces.

Jason and Lucia Could Feature Their Own Unique Styles

Jason and Lucia are the two main protagonists of GTA 6, and the leaks show that they will showcase their own unique abilities in the game. Actions like crouching, going prone, hiding handguns under shirts will all be very unique to the two characters.

GTA 6 Graphics are Expected to be a Huge Jump Over Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest entry by Rockstar Games, and is well known for its excellent visuals and graphics. GTA 6 trailer 1 and September 2022 leaks show that its graphics will surpass RDR2 in every way.

GTA 6 release window has been re-confirmed by Take-Two for the fall of 2025, and the fans are really excited about playing the game. Right now, what the fans really want is GTA 6 trailer 2, which would give them a second look at the fabulous GTA 6 world, and also an exact release date for the game.

