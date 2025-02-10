GTA 6 Fans Believe that PlayStation Network Will Not Hold Up When the Game Releases

The PSN Outage that happened recently caused a lot of commotion, as it impacted gaming, account Management and the PlayStation Store. The outage also affected licence verification for offline single player games. The PSN network was down for almost 24 hours and during this time span it made online multiplayer games Fortnite, Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and Marvel Rivals totally inaccessible. This was the second largest outage since, 2011, which had lasted almost 23 days and some GTA 6 fans have raised concerns that PlayStation Network will not hold up when GTA 6 releases in the fall of 2025.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Countdown has posted on X, “PlayStation Network has been down worldwide for 20 hours now, its second-longest outage since 2011, which lasted 23 days. I don’t think it’s gonna hold up when GTA 6 launches this year.”

Here is the post on X by GTA 6 Countdown:

PlayStation Network has been down worldwide for 20 hours now, its second-longest outage since 2011, which lasted 23 days.



I don’t think it’s gonna hold up when GTA 6 launches this year. pic.twitter.com/iBZpcy3d92 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 8, 2025

Advertisment

What Caused the PSN Outage?

The recent PSN Outage has been reported to be caused by either infrastructure issues or maintenance issues, unlike the previous outage that happened in 2011 because of security breach. PlayStation has till now not given any specific reason behind the PSN outage that lasted for almost 24 hours and sent the fans in a state of frenzy. The main reason behind the anxiety of the fans with respect to PSN outage was their concern regarding potential security breach which mostly creates such extended downtime situations for any stable network.

Is the PSN Outage Over?

Advertisment

Yes, the PSN Outage is over now, and Sony has apologised to all the community members and has accepted that it was an operational issue. The company has also announced compensation for all the PS Plus members by stating that all PlayStation members will automatically receive additional 5 days of service.

Here is the post on 'X' by 'Ask PlayStation':

Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 9, 2025

Advertisment

This compensation announced by Sony for the PS Plus members has received different reactions from different set of fans. Some of them are really happy to receive 5 days of extra service as a compensation for the present PSN outage, but there is another set of fans who have highlighted a precedent for larger gestures during outages. This outage was for a shorter period of time, so 5 days according to some fans is an appropriate compensation deal.

PSN Outage and GTA 6- The Connection

GTA 6 release has been re-confirmed by Take-Two Interactive in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Seres X/S consoles. According to reports Sony has secured marketing rights for GTA 6, and this is being rumored to be a significant part of their marketing strategy for their popular gaming consoles PS5 and PS5 Pro. There are also rumors that GTA 6 might feature exclusive trailers for the PlayStation platforms. Some of the leaks have also suggested that a PS5 Pro GTA 6 bundle could be launched in order to push the sales for the Sony’s newly launched console.

Advertisment

PSN Outage this time was only because of operational issues, but GTA 6 fans have their own doubts when it comes to GTA 6 release this year. PS Plus members have been given 5 days of extra free service, but this doesn’t stop the GTA 6 fans from overthinking about GTA 6 release on PlayStation consoles and the exclusive marketing rights that Sony reportedly shares for the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Leaks Reveal an Absolutely Mind-Blowing Game-All We Know

Advertisment

GTA 6 is Likely Fully Playable and Being Tested Says Former Rockstar Developer

Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Cobra Fist Event-Unlock Thrill Seeker Female Bundle

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android