GTA 6 Fans Craving for Details, Discover Lucia’s Voice Actor Update

GTA 6 release is no way close, but its leaks make it the most popular upcoming game in the action-adventure genre. A recent post on subreddit by the user ‘the-great-nerd’ goes like this, “Red Dead Redemption took 8 years of development, 700 actors, 3,00,000 animations, 500 Motion-Capture Actors, 5,00,000 Lines of dialogue, and over 1000 Software developers to make’.” This post itself demonstrates the effort needed to create a AAA game like GTA 6 or GTA 5. Apart from investments in time, money and technical expertise, an investment in voice actors and motion capture actors is what that makes these games worth the wait. So, just like the other AAA games, GTA 6 Voice actors also have a huge role to play in the success of the game, and no wonder the fans are always digging for some or the other available information on these voice actors on either social media channels or the web.
It would not be wrong in any way to say that Lucia is not only the first female protagonist that has ever been there in any GTA game, but also the only character in the game whose name has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games through their official trailer 1 release. Most of the GTA fans would know that the voice actor for Lucia in GTA 6 is Manni L. Perez, but this is just an unofficial confirmation, as Rockstar Games has still not released anything official on this front. The moment this information was leaked, the fans started bombarding Manni L. Perez’s social media handles with endless posts, and most of them were around an enquiry that pointed towards a confirmation on the leak.
Manni L. Perez was therefore not left with any choice, but to block all her social media handles including Instagram, where most of the fans were looking for an information on her being a voice actor for Lucia. This was important, as most of the times Rockstar Games is every secretive about disclosing the real identity of the voice actors and motion capture artists before the final release of the game. Also, these artists are required to sign some exclusive NDAs with Rockstar Games, and these NDAs actually come with a clause where they are prohibited from disclosing their identity publicly in front of others.
GTA 6 Lucia’s Voice Actor is Back in Action Again- Status Update on Instagram
Recently, as was mentioned in an earlier post, Manni L. Perez was seen back on Instagram with a video of her posted on the handle. The video involved her shooting at a gun range, and the biggest update is that she has turned her comments back on. So, does this actually refer to Rockstar giving her a heads up on going active on social media? This is also being speculated as Rockstar getting prepared to market GTA 6, and this would also provide the fans with some real official information on the voice actor behind Lucia, who is right now being rumored to be Manni L. Perez.
Though Manni L. Perez is active again in Instagram, her account is completely private, and you need to follow her on Instagram to watch the photos and videos posted by her on Instagram.
Rockstar Games has always been very secretive about disclosing any information on the game before its release. Manni L. Perez’s return to her social media handles, could actually refer to something big that might be lined up next for GTA 6 in the next coming days. Anyways it’s going to be Christmas soon, and Rockstar Games might just plan to add a little Christmas cheer to the festive season, with their GTA 6 trailer 2 or screenshots announcements. Right now, nothing has been revealed by Rockstar games, but the fans are still looking forward to the GTA 6 trailer 2 release or some screenshots for the game.
