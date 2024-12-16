GTA 6 File Size is Expected to be 300 GB, but Could be More if Delayed

GTA 6 has just won an award for the ‘Most Anticipated Game’ in The Game Awards 2024, and the hype for the game is on an all-time high. GTA 6 fans were expecting some major official reveal in the form of GTA 6 trailer 2 or screenshots in the Game Awards 2024, but nothing happened. The disappointed fans are still looking forward to some sort of GTA 6 reveal that might come their way, and all eyes are now on Christmas Eve or 24th Of December 2024. Though Rockstar has not released any information on GTA 6 since the release of its first official trailer, but the fans are busy speculating GTA 6 trailer 2 release date, expected file size and the price of the game with the help of whatever information they have in hand.

Advertisment

A fan on subreddit has posted that GTA 6 is under heavy intense development and the size for the game would be somewhere around 300GB. He has also stated that the size could increase further, if there are delays in development. No one knows, how true is the information, but in the past also we have seen many rumors on the web on GTA 6 extraordinary file size.

GTA 6 File Size- 300 GB or Less

GTA 6 file size was earlier rumored to be 750GB with 400 hours of content according to a leaker on ‘X’. This was posted by ‘GTA 6 News on ‘X’, and the leaker revealed that “GTA 6 is expected to be a 750GB install size with 400 hours of content”, and the game will beat Microsoft’s Flight Simulator download size, which currently stands at 190 GB. He also stated that 400 hours of content would involve multiple cities that can be accessed with the expansive GTA 6 map.

Advertisment

GTA 6 is expected to be a 750GB install size with 400 hours of content according to a leaker 👀 pic.twitter.com/qjFv5Fx0X8 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 10, 2023

Though the authenticity of these leaks was shattered by the GTA 6 fans, as most of them provided a very valid argument that PS5 has a limit of 650 GB and no game with a file size as big as 750GB can be played on PS5. GTA 6 has been officially announced for PS5 and the file size of the game would be in concurrence with the capacity of the console.

Another theory around GTA 6 huge file size was posted by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, where they revealed that the file size for GTA 6 would be 228 GB. To this, certain GTA 6 fans replied that “Not finished it will probably be more”. So, a file size of GTA 6 being 300GB or a little more, somewhere fits into the overall picture.

Advertisment

GTA 6 File Size of 300 GB and its High Price- Establishing the Relationship

Take Two Boss Strauss Zelnick has already revealed some info about GTA 6 in a conversation with Tik Tok “I think it'll be extraordinary and worth waiting for”. Also, Jason Schreier from Bloomberg has also revealed that GTA 6 “Features a significant online mode, designed to generate revenue for years”. So, a game as big as GTA 6 with a rumored expansive map, ever- evolving Online content and paid DLC rumored content, would certainly have a file size that would be bigger than its predecessors like GTA 5. GTA 6 is being rumored to feature a huge map with around 70% enterable buildings, and some extraordinary features, and its extensive file size actually justifies its price. GTA 6 is expected to be priced more than $70, and the DLC for the content would be charged on the basis of number of hours of play. Though these are just rumors and what is important is that Rockstar will come out with the price, specs and file size that will provide optimum performance to the players on the console they are playing it on.

Also Read:

Advertisment

God of War Ragnarok PPSSPP Game- Play on Android

GTA Vice City Free Download for PC-Story, Gameplay and Cheats

Free Fire MAX Online Play-Play Free Fire MAX On Android

Advertisment

GTA 6 Fan Contradicts Insider's Take on GTA 6 Being Delayed to 2026