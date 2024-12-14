GTA 6 Trailer 2 on Christmas Eve 2024-Moon Theory Could be Right

GTA 6 trailer 2 has been taking the fans for a ride for quite a while now. There have been many theories predicting the release date of theory 2 and the theory that caught everyone’s attention was The Moon Theory. The Moon Theory predicted the release date of GTA 6 trailer 2 as, November 22nd, but the theory failed. Now, there is a new rumor on social media, and the rumor reveals that the Moon Theory was actually right, but the way it was understood was wrong. So, the new date for GTA 6 trailer 2 release is being assumed as 24th December, which is also the Christmas eve.

Advertisment

Looking Back at the Old Moon Theory

The original Moon Theory was based on a connection between the way GTA 6 trailer 1 was teased and the way the trailer 2 for the game would be teased. On 29th September 2023, Rockstar Games had teased the Moon Festival in GTA Online, where the moon in the picture was in the Waning Gibbous phase. The fans thought that the Moon phase in the post showed them the date for the release of GTA 6 trailer 1. Similarly, this year Rockstar Games had posted another picture in the Newswire, while announcing the upcoming GTA Online Community Update for December 2024. The picture featured a moon again in the Waning Gibbous Phase and that day was November 22nd, 2024 according to the calendar. So, the fans were really hopeful that some announcement around GTA 6 would drop on November 22nd, 2024.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Moon Theory is Still Correct, but How?

Advertisment

So, there is a GTA 6 fan known as ‘TGG’, and he has posted a video which specifies the details of the facts that will prove the Moon Theory right, but with a different release date. Here is a poster where Rockstar Games showcased Moon Festival in the year 2023, and the back of the poster shows the sign VI, which is actually GTA 6.

So, according to him Moon is the teaser for GTA 6, as it indicates when the Trailer 1 for GTA 6 would be released. The shape of the Moon in the poster was Waning Gibbous and the whole community was busy believing that they would get trailer 1 in November 2023, as that was the month when they would see that shape of the moon according to the calendar. But they were wrong, as GTA 6 official trailer 1 was released in December. This happened because the moon shown in the picture was 80% Waning Gibbous, and in the year 2023, Waning Gibbous phase for moon was only 60% in the month of November on Tuesdays and Fridays in LA. Rockstar Games like to post GTA 6 info on Tuesdays and Fridays only, but on those days in November 2023 there was no sign of 80% Waning Gibbous in LA on those days. On December 1, 2023, the Moon was 80% Waning Gibbous in LA, but the fans failed to realize it, as they had lost hope. But this is when the GTA 6 trailer 1 was announced by Rockstar Games.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 on 24th December 2024 with the Moon Theory

This year again the GTA Online Community Update that came out on November 1st 2024, showed the picture of a moon in the waning gibbous phase, but the shape of the Moon in the picture is only 70% Waning Gibbous.

Advertisment

Earlier the fans thought that the Waning Gibbous phase is falling on the 22nd of November 2024, and that is when they were expecting GTA 6 trailer 2, but on that particular day the Moon was only 50% Waning Gibbous in LA. This year again moon with a 65% to 70% Waning Gibbous would fall on 20th December 2024, which is again a Friday. The fan believes that it would be the day when GTA 6 trailer 2 would be announced, and the trailer would actually release four days later on the 24th of December, 2024, which is a Tuesday. So, the theory actually proves that GTA 6 trailer 2 would release on the Christmas Eve this year and that would add more spark to the Christmas for the GTA 6 fans.

Does the Theory Sound Reasonable?

The fans are going crazy right now, but this new angle to the previous Moon theory could be the only hope for them. Rockstar Games had done the exact same thing for GTA 5 in 2012, when they released screenshots for the game with the message ‘Happy Holidays’ on 24th December, and this magic can be recreated this year too with the release of GTA 6 trailer.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Gets Another Moon Theory for December

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Hopes Are Alive with Rockstar’s Moon Obsession

Advertisment

GTA 6 Fan Contradicts Insider's Take on GTA 6 Being Delayed to 2026

GTA 6 Ready for the Show Proves Rockstar’s New Job Posting- DLC Leaks