GTA 6 Marketing Gets Closer with All of Rockstar’s Positions Filled Worldwide

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated entries in the action-adventure genre, and the game promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. Rockstar Games had quietly released trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for GTA 6 in May 2025, and since the fans have been craving for more information on the game. GTA series games have always had the charisma to engage the fans with the game, and what drives this engagement is the core gameplay of these games, which revolves around crime, drugs, robbery, and reckless driving. GTA 6 would follow the same suite, but with a story angle that involves love and relationship.

GTA 6 Marketing Seems to be Getting Closer- Is it Correct?

Anything about GTA 6 creates enough inquisitiveness that drives the imagination of the fans to a new world, where you can have some fun analyzing new fan theories on the game. Earlier we had rumors that Rockstar Games was hiring for twelve language marketing localization positions at its London studio on 12-month contract. This made the fans think that Rockstar Games is now gearing up for a major marketing phase for GTA 6. The countries where Rockstar Games was hiring for the position were Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Russia, China, and Spain. This information was discovered by a fan on the official career page of Rockstar Games.

Now, according to a user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’, all of these positions have been filled worldwide and based on that the fans now believe that Rockstar Games will begin its next marketing phase very shortly. GTA 6 fans expect to see GTA 6 billboards, murals, and posters all over the world.



Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

All Rockstar Games marketing positions have now been filled globally



It’s only a matter of time before we see GTA 6 billboards, posters and murals all over the world. pic.twitter.com/fsdDfebBSX — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) July 16, 2025

GTA 6 Marketing Phase to Begin Shortly?

Now, the funny part here is that some of the fans have replied to the post with comments like “I don’t think they even need marketing. Gamers and fans have been doing that job for the past years.” Even, I believe that this is a fact, as GTA 6 is using self-marketing as a technique, and Rockstar Games knows how to use this marketing technique for their grand upcoming projects like GTA 6. Apart from self marketing Rockstar Games has always used aggressive marketing strategy for all its major games, and GTA 6 could also be entering a phase, where Rockstar Games might start promoting the game in a big way all across the world.

GTA 6 Marketing Phase and GTA 6 Trailer 3

GTA 6 marketing phase could pave way for GTA 6 trailer 3 release also, as trailer 3 would give some more insights on the game. The fans are also waiting for GTA 6 trailer 3 release, and most of them are waiting to get some more information on the gameplay and the vehicle mechanics in GTA 6 with the help of trailer 3 release.

If the rumors stand true, then we would most likely see some kind of GTA 6 marketing in few months from now, and who knows what comes next is GTA 6 trailer 3 release in this holiday season. Right now, these are just rumors, and the fans need to wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Order Wait Keeps Fans on the Edge

GTA 6 Alpha Version Early Access Download is Real or a Scam?



GTA 5 Release in Middle East Paves Way for GTA 6 Listing on PlayStation Store

Sony's PS6 Release Date Reportedly Goes Beyond 2027 with a Handheld Also in Progress