Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Collab-Get Squid Game Player Bundle and More

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game collab was launched a few days back and the collab has brought some exclusive bundles and other rewards to the platform. The collab also provided the players in India to earn 4.56 million Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the DDAKJI Master Challenge. However, the challenge was available in only some select cities in India. One of the latest Luck Royale events on the platform is Player Bundle event, which brings with it an opportunity to earn Squid Game Player Bundle and some other rewards. It is a Faded Wheel Event and the players get an opportunity to customize their prize pool in the event.

Free Fire MAX Player Bundle Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Player Bundle Faded Wheel event has been launched today on July 22, 2025, and the event will be available till the next 15 days. You are required to make spins with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Squid Player Bundle Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Player Bundle Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, click on ‘Confirm’. The prizes you don’t want would be removed from the screen.

Now, you can make your first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Squid Player Bundle Event- Rewards

Squid Game Player Bundle

Cube Fragment x 2

Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Loot Crate

Supply Crate x 2

Skyboard- Scare Dare

Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate’

Armor Crate x 2

Pan- Snow Doom

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Penetration ++

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Reload Speed +

Range +

Accuracy –

Free Fire MAX x Squid game collab has brought various new events for the players to the platform. Player Bundle Squid game is a Luck Royale event and it requires you to make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win the Squid Game Player Bundle in the event.



