Rockstar Games and PS Marketing Deal for GTA 6 Drives its Optimization for PS5 Pro-Rumors

GTA 6 is now set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on May 26, 2026, but its performance on different consoles has been debatable. Most of the experts like the experts from Digital Foundry believe that GTA 6 will only touch 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This is not considered to be poor performance for a game like GTA 6, but the fans would really love to play this technically challenging game at 60fps on their consoles. Now, a hot new rumor has surfaced on ‘X’, and the rumor reveals that “GTA 6 has been and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings.” The rumor also reveals that PlayStation engineers are working on the optimization because of a new technology that would be rolled out with a current deadline of May 2026.

GTA 6 Running at 60fps on PS5 Pro- Rumors

Rockstar Games has already dropped Trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game, and trailer 3 release seems to be close, but not close enough to stop the rumors. More the gap between official GTA 6 marketing material releases, more rumors tend to float and inspire new stories every day. Since the last year only we have been hearing rumors on a possible partnership between Rockstar Games and PlayStation, but there has been no official confirmation on these rumors.

Now, a user on ‘X’, ‘Detective Seeds’ has come up with this totally new revelation about GTA 6 continuously hitting 60fps on PS5 Pro and also about the fact that a possible Rockstar Games and PlayStation Marketing Deal is something that is allowing and encouraging this collaboration on optimization. According to the rumors 60fps is being achieved on PS5 Pro only, as of now, and it is anticipated that GTA6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release. There is a possibility that GTA 6 performance could be later optimized on other consoles also. The source behind the rumors is a reliable one, as it’s the same source that leaked the Oblivion Remaster early. It’s the same source that revealed some leaks for Doom: The Dark Ages. The leaker has been revealed to know someone at the PlayStation and that’s the reason why he gets the information earlier than others.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘Detective Seeds’:

GTA6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings. PS engineers are assisting with the optimization due to the new tech being implemented and rolled out with a current target date of May 2026. They are also assisting… https://t.co/IKDPfFZc5S — Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds) July 19, 2025

Based on the leaks PlayStation Engineers are also assisting on several other Rockstar titles that are rolling out in the near future. The fans believe that this definitely refers to Red Dead Redemption 2 Remaster and the GTA 4 port for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that are being rumored to launch this year.

Rockstar Games and PS marketing Deal- Is it Real?

There has been no confirmation from either Sony or Rockstar Games on this possible marketing deal for GTA 6, but the rumors are really strong. Rockstar Games had also revealed officially that GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay parts were made to run on Standard PS5. Based on this we can assume that Rockstar Games is trying to promote GTA 6 on PS5, but PS5 Pro will definitely offer better performance because of its features like PSSR. The only issue that Sony needs to consider here is that PS5 Pro launch faced internet connectivity issues in various regions of the world, and this would eventually make it difficult for Rockstar Games to deliver an optimized performance for GTA 6 worldwide, after its launch.

GTA 6 performance on consoles has been a major concern among the fans. PS5 Pro is an excellent console, and it is possible to get that kind of performance for a technically challenging game like GTA 6 on the console, but the fans really need to wait for an official confirmation from Rockstar Games.

Also Read:

GTA 6 to Cost $80 but Set to Make 7.6 billion dollars in First Two Months, Say Analysts

GTA 6 Trailer 3 and Pre-Order Wait Keeps Fans on the Edge

GTA 6 Alpha Version Early Access Download is Real or a Scam?

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Ring Event-Get Squid Game Gloo Wall and Pink Guard Bundle