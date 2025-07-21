Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation Portable Could Play PS4 and PS5 Games Using Remote Play

PlayStation Portable has always been a popular handheld console for gaming, and its popularity can be owed to some of the retro PSP games like God of War and GTA Series games that could be played on that console. Now, with an improvement in technology, most of the PlayStation fans would find it pretty interesting to be able to play all the PS4 and PS5 games on their Next-Gen PlayStation Portable. So, there is no official confirmation from Sony, but some of the rumors on ‘X’ by ‘TCMF’ games reveal that Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation Portable will play all the PS4 and PS5 games on its own.

Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation Portable- Rumors

The rumors on Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation Portable reveal that apart from being able to play all the PS4 and PS5 games, the PS5 games would be patched for the handheld console.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘TCMF Games’:

Next Gen PlayStation Portable

+ Able to play PS5 games & PS4 games

+ The PS5 games would be patched for it

+ Sony has been working on a low power mode for their devkit per reports

+ This LPM could be really a PSP… pic.twitter.com/XOkMa1al8n — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) July 19, 2025

Earlier also the same user had posted on ‘X’ that the new PSP 2 will feature 15w, 3nm SoC and will not have the same chip as PS6. The chip will be different as it will have the capability to work on extremely low voltages. The new upcoming PlayStation Portable 2 would have the GPU power which would be somewhere between the XSS and the PS5, and it would have the capability to play all the PS5 games, but at a lower performance level.

So, the rumors suggest that the new PlayStation Portable 2 will have the capability to leverage the PS5 and PS4 games library. Kepler_L2, a well-known insider has revealed on NeoGAF that the new PlayStation Portable will definitely run PS5 games, but not at the same resolution/FPS mainly due to lower memory bandwidth. The shortcut has also revealed that PlayStation Portable 2 specs include an AMD APU at its core.

Sony’s Next-Gen PlayStation Portable 2- Expected Release

Most of the rumors on social media suggest that the upcoming next-gen PlayStation Portable 2 would launch in 2027 or later. It could launch with Sony’s Next-gen console PS6 or even later. The fans are excited to get a new console, but right now nothing has been officially confirmed by Sony. The most exciting feature of the handheld console is its Remote Play feature, and the fans are also looking forward to playing PS6 games also on the console. The rumored next-gen handheld console by Sony promises a lot, but how much will be delivered by Sony will become clear in coming days.

