GTA 6 Trailer 2 Today, as a New Video is Listed on Rockstar’s Website

GTA 6 trailer 2 or screenshots are being expected by the fans on 27th of December 2024. Earlier there were rumors that Rockstar might keep the tradition of wishing Happy Holidays to the fans with some GTA 6 screenshots on the Christmas Eve, but Rockstar broke the hearts of its fans by breaking this awesome tradition this year. The fans have still not lost hope and since a few days there are some hot rumors on the web around GTA 6 trailer 2 release on 27th of December 2024. The rumors started with two Rockstar North developers posting a picture of the Rockstar-themed merchandise that they received as a Christmas gift from Rockstar North on their social media handles. Further, digging into the post the fans discovered that the picture showed a Florida Hotel name written down on a piece of paper along with a number that would take you to a dealership called ‘27 Auto’ Sales on Highway ‘27’ with a Waffle House nearby, which was seen in the leaked footage. Now, the GTA 6 fans are excited that GTA 6 trailer 2 is surely coming out on December 27, 2024. Though the irony of the whole situation is that 27 Auto Sales has already posted a regret on the social media handles, saying that they have no information on GTA 6 trailer 2 and they are also as excited and curious as the other fans about the whole thing.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Section on Rockstar’s Website Code Shows a Second Video Listing

This could be a major discovery with respect to the GTA 6 trailer 2 release on 27th December 2024. Some of the fans have discovered that in the code on Rockstar’s website a second video is listed in the GTA 6 section. This is apart from the GTA 6 trailer 1 listing, which actually raises hopes for the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 on 27th of December 2024.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Screenshots Placeholder Links are Updated- Some GTA 6 Screenshots Could be on Their Way

Another leak that has taken the whole GTA 6 community by surprise is the discovery of updated placeholder links on Rockstar’s website. So, the fans now believe that Rockstar might come out with some screenshots for GTA 6 on the 27th of December, as it has updated the placeholder links on its website. This would actually be in concurrence with the practice followed by Rockstar Games, where they have posted screenshots of their popular upcoming games on their website during the holiday season. Similar thing was done by Rockstar Games for GTA 5, when they came out with the screenshots of the game on the Christams Eve of 2012, with a Happy Holidays message for the fans.

Rockstar Games has not spoken anything officially on GTA 6, but the leaks and discoveries made by the fans reveal that Rockstar Games is really up to something this time. Whether it is GTA 6 trailer 2 or some gameplay screenshots, the fans are expecting something to come out in December 2024. Though we must not forget the fact that Rockstar Games has always maintained a practice of dropping subtle hints on their upcoming games in order to maintain the relevant hype for the game, so who knows they might also be using Hype Marketing for GTA 6, and trying to keep the GTA 6 fans busy, till they come out with something on the game when they really want to.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Release Info Reveal Expected in January 2025 Based on Trends

Rockstar-Themed Gifts with GTA 6 Vibes Raise Hopes for Trailer 2 on 27 December

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX New BR Ranked Season 43-Release, Rewards, Rank Resets

GTA 6 Can Wait-Get GTA 5 and EA Sports FC 25 at 50% Off on PS Store