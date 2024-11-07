GTA 6 Release is in Fall 2025, but the Fans are Freaking Out Over Trump’s Statement

According to a recent post by GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’ “Rockstar’s publisher, Take-Two confirms GTA 6 is still on track to launch in Fall 2025 (September - November). This is less than a year from now.” So, the fans should be relieved that the highly anticipated game GTA 6 is all set to launch on time for the PS5 and Xbox series X/S consoles. But the actual question here is why the fans are freaking out over Donald Trump’s Statement made in the past? The answer lies in the fact that GTA 6 is one game that gets publicity from all possible sources, and even a slightest news of change in the release date for the game sends the fans in a state of frenzy. Now, if not anyone else, Donald Trump himself is talking about the game, where he is making statements about some big plans of banning GTA 6, then it certainly becomes thought provoking for the GTA 6 fans. So, the question is whether Donald Trump will ban GTA 6, as he had mentioned in the past? Sounds a little crazy to me, but let’s dive into the details of this politics and its connection with the game.

Advertisment

The news is all over the web and almost all the social media channels, as Donald Trump gives a statement on banning games like GTA 6 and Call of Duty.

Here is the post by the user ‘news x’ on ‘X’, where Trump makes this aggressive statement against games that are based on crime and violence. He has stated that he is going to ban all such video games in America, and as of now the post has around 2.8 million views on X alone. Most of the games published by Rockstar Games including the most anticipated upcoming game, GTA 6 are going to a part of the category that defines violent video games. GTA 6 has been rated in for mature rating due to intense violence in the game. The game has been rated for the use of strong language and drugs, and this has been the content format for almost all the Rockstar Games.

How will Trump’s Presidency Impact GTA 6 Timely Release?

Advertisment

This statement was actually given by Donald Trump when he was the President of United Sates, and it was given with reference to controlling the violent and criminal situations in the country.

Trump is gonna ban video games for violence in America. This needs to be advertised on YouTube or etc for all millennial and Gen Z me pic.twitter.com/AjbMZ23UkD — news x (@politicsnewzz) October 15, 2024

Advertisment

He actually referred to banning video games for kids who were not supposed to play such violent games because of their age restrictions. This is actually logical, as games like GTA 6 and GTA 5 should only be played by people of a certain age who are mature enough to handle the content. Acts of violence have been on an increase in the US and the statement came with a reference to context on handling such dangerous situations. He actually wanted such violent videos to fall in the ‘Hard to Get’ category of games.

The irony of the whole situation here is that Rockstar Co-founder Dan Houser was really candid about his relief that GTA 6 wouldn’t be released during the chaos of Trump’s Presidency. He made this statement in the year 2018, and now the big question here is what will Rockstar do now, as Donald Trump is back in power in America. He had declared The Trump era was “beyond satire”, and he had later added to his statement by saying that any attempt at parody would risk upsetting everyone. So, are we now looking at a GTA 6 release date of 2029, or the company won’t push back GTA 6 to simply avoid the fallout of a Trump presidency.

Despite what this community note claims, we clearly stated that Dan Houser made his statement *while* Trump was president in 2018 as mentioned in the article. pic.twitter.com/pTGgGqkTvQ — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 7, 2024

Advertisment

It is very clear from the overall scenario that there is no such danger to the video games like GTA 6 that have been categorized as games with mature and violent content. The only thing that needs some sort of attention here is the entire system that needs to be overhauled. How can teens get access to games which come with an age limit, and this kind of negligence certainly has its own heavy price that is paid by the entire society. So, GTA 6 release is definitely on the right course and if there are no further obstacles the fans will get the game in the fall of 2025 for their consoles.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA Online Weekly Update for Nov 7 to 13, 2024 and Upcoming DLC Update

GTA 6 Inspired Audio Book and Maps Created by Fans Show the Real Hype

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event November 2024-Win Free Gloo Walls

Advertisment

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android