GTA 6 Smooth Performance on Xbox Series S is Not a Concern-Take 2 CEO

GTA 6 trailer 2 release is nowhere in sight, and what creates more inquisitiveness about the game is its performance on different consoles. GTA 6 is going to a real cash cow for most of the supported consoles, as the marketers predict a huge push in the sale of consoles once the game finally releases. Rockstar Games has already announced that the game will be launched for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles in the fall of 2025, but most of the fans are worried about the smooth performance of GTA 6 on these respective consoles. GTA 6 is one game that doesn’t need much introduction, as it is the most popular upcoming GTA series game and the fans are eagerly looking forward to any new piece of information on the game. What actually worries the fans is the performance of the game on a console like Xbox Series S which comes with low technical specifications. So, here comes a big relief for the Xbox Series S consumers, as the Take Two Boss says, ‘I am not really worried’ and this is with reference to the performance of GTA 6 on Xbox Series S consoles.

GTA 6 and Xbox Series S- What Changes the Game?

Earlier, the experts from Digital Foundry revealed that Xbox Series S console would not run GTA 6 at 1080p, and this left the fans frustrated. Most of the fans were of the opinion, why would a console like Xbox Series S was launched if it did not have the technical specification to run a AAA title at high resolution? Now, with Strauss Zelnik, the CEO of Take Two Interactive commenting on the performance of GTA 6 on Xbox Series S console, and stating that he is not worried about it any way, is an absolute relief for the GTA 6 fans. Microsoft had released two Xbox consoles in one go, where Xbox X was the larger one with higher technical specifications and Xbox S was the compact one with lower technical specifications. There was a huge difference in the pricing also, where Xbox S Series consoles were positioned in the market at a lower price to create a unique competitive position in the market for this console.

So, the shareholder asked Strauss Zelnik in the meeting “Series S by design is a lower specs console. And presumably GTA 6 will push a lot of boundaries technically, I would suspect.” To this Strauss Zelnick replied “We support the platforms for where the consumers are for as long as they are there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that. I’m not really worried”. He further states that Rockstar Games is great at figuring out such issues, and no wonder they have officially announced the release of GTA 6 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles in the fall of 2025. One thing is for sure that on PS5 Pro, PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game will have certain enhancements in terms of visuals and graphics, but the best news for the day is that the game is still playable on Xbox Series S, even though possibly at lower FPS.

According to Strauss Zelnik, Rockstar doesn’t bother about the powerful technical specifications of any console, but what they actually work believe in is the power of a well-made game.

A user ‘Toothless FTW’ on subreddit posted “Correct me if I'm wrong, but generally I recall that (aside from the GTA Trilogy, which was different) for the most part, Rockstar console releases are very solid. GTA V on PS3/360 still remains a technical marvel, and RDR2 was wildly impressive for being able to run on a base PS4/XOne.” So, even the GTA 6 fans believe that the game will run smoothly on Xbox Series S console, as they are also aware of the fact that Rockstar Games will make sufficient efforts technically and financially to make it work on the console. Also, Rockstar knows if the game is good enough, then people will purchase it and play it on any supported console that they have.

GTA 6 and the PC Platform- Would the Game Release for PC?

Take Two has revealed their confidence in the PC platform, but they have not yet confirmed, if the PC port for GTA 6 is in the cards. Rockstar is selective about the platforms they support, and they make it work on the platforms for which the audience is big enough for the game. So, the PC release of GTA 6 is still unconfirmed, but it might happen later like the other previous popular titles from the developer.

GTA 6 is officially coming on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and Rockstar Games will take all the efforts to make the game work technically on these platforms. So, if you don’t have much concerns regarding a perfect performance of GTA 6 on your console and you own an Xbox Series S console, then you must just relax and wait to play GTA 6 on your console, when it releases officially.

