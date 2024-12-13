GTA Online Agents of Sabotage-Gameplay, New Vehicles, Upcoming Events

GTA Online Update- Agents of Sabotage was launched on December 10, 2024. The new update comes with some exciting free DLC content that can be played on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. After purchasing the legendary Darnell Bros Garment Factory, players will head underground to take on Los Santos’ super-rich and the military-industrial complex in a series of multi-part high-stakes scores employing the latest clandestine technology.

Plus, more vigilante Dispatch Work is now available, alongside fresh rides including a new version of the iconic Bravado Banshee, upgrades to the Terrorbyte truck, an array of experience improvements, and much more.

GTA Online DLC- Gameplay

GTA Online DLC has been launched with new vehicles, and new gameplay content. The new gameplay makes the DLC update even more exciting for the players.

New Property: The Darnell Bros Garment Factory

The Darnell Bros Garment Factory is equipped with a Mk II Weapon Workshop, Personal Quarters, a passive income safe, 10 Personal Vehicle storage slots, and a Basement Garage with access to the city’s underground pathways, allowing to quickly travel to and from select locations.

Once upon a time, Darnell Bros Garment Factory was home to the greatest heist Los Santos had ever known. Now, this legendary HQ is prepped for a brand-new shadow operation. Former FIB agent Jodi Marshall, armed with a grudge against her former employers and backdoor access to their data network, is ready to hit every major authority in the state. Jodi’s dragged Helmsman Pavel out of the depths and is looking to combine her access and technical skills with his smuggling proficiency and your criminal acumen to execute a series of high-stakes, high-tech scores targeting the city’s super-rich and the military-industrial complex. Answer Pavel’s call, then visit the Garment Factory in East Los Santos (or use the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website) to get started. The Garment Factory also comes equipped with a Mk II Weapon Workshop, Personal Quarters, a passive income safe, 10 Personal Vehicle storage slots, and more. The Garment Factory Basement Garage also provides access to the city’s underground pathways, allowing you to quickly travel to and from Burton Station, Del Perro Station, La Mesa Subway, LSIA Parking Station, and the Tataviam Truckstop. These off-radar spots are only marked on your map if you get close, so dropping a Point of Interest on them could help you move around efficiently.

The FIB Files

Four new multi-stage endeavors, bringing down an IAA-protected aircraft, stealing military tech from under Fort Zancudo, executing a stealth break-in to recover missing artwork, and penetrating Maze Bank’s secret slush fund.

Once you’ve made introductions, roamed around the factory space, and have the Darnell Inc. app installed on your iFruit, you’ll have access to The FIB Files. Jodi requires your expertise to snatch up some valuables to sell to interested buyers around Los Santos. Master your hacking, infiltrating, and technical sabotage skills in four new multi-stage endeavors as you bring down an IAA-protected aircraft, steal military tech from under Fort Zancudo, execute a stealth break-in to recover missing artwork, and penetrate Maze Bank’s secret slush fund.

Downloading the Darnell Inc. app will add a new icon to your iFruit home screen. If you’re looking for Quick Join or Settings, flip to the second page of your apps.

A select assignment will be designated a Priority File with an increased GTA$ payout that can only be completed once weekly.

Prep for these scores and then complete the Finale to earn GTA$ and trinkets to adorn your desk inside the Garment Factory. Complete optional mission challenges that test your ability to perform under pressure for bonus GTA$ and new Career Progress rewards.

Two new Dispatch Work missions, assisting the LSPD’s Vincent Effenburger to clean up the streets of Los Santos

New Benefactor Terrorbyte Upgrades:

A Collectible Scanner to easily find certain collectibles. Activating the scanner when driving as the owner of the Terrorbyte will reveal the locations of nearby collectibles, including Playing Cards, Action Figures, Peyote Plants, Signal Jammers, Movie Props, Media Sticks, LD Organics Products, Shipwrecks, and G’s Cache.

to easily find certain collectibles. Activating the scanner when driving as the owner of the Terrorbyte will reveal the locations of nearby collectibles, including Playing Cards, Action Figures, Peyote Plants, Signal Jammers, Movie Props, Media Sticks, LD Organics Products, Shipwrecks, and G’s Cache. A Master Control Terminal , helping players manage their business stock and supplies, vehicle storage and cargo.

, helping players manage their business stock and supplies, vehicle storage and cargo. A Missile Lock-On Jammer , preventing other players from locking on to the Terrorbyte.

, preventing other players from locking on to the Terrorbyte. Silent Running, hiding the vehicle’s blip from other players nearby.

Owning the Garment Factory unlocks these new upgrades for the Terrorbyte so make sure you’ve got your own command truck — available from Warstock Cache & Carry for anyone yet to procure this menacing rolling tech fortress.

New Vehicles

The Banshee GTS (free to claim for GTA+ Members through January 8), Chavos V6, Dinka Jester RR Widebody, plus law enforcement versions of the Canis Terminus Patrol and Vapid Caracara Pursuit.

There is a convoy of new vehicles arriving in Agents of Sabotage, including a new addition to Bravado’s storied Banshee line — the Banshee GTS. The latest version of the beloved two-door roadster is free to claim for GTA+ Members through January 8. Also available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos is the Chavos V6, a new Sedan addition to Dinka’s reliable fleet.

Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility has been added to 50 popular vehicles, including select Law Enforcement Vehicles, the Pegassi Zentorno (Super), and the select rides returning to Legendary Motorsport’s inventory — the Annis RE-7B (Super), Annis S80RR (Super), and Ocelot XA-21 (Super). Apply this Imani Tech at your Agency Vehicle Workshop or in The Vinewood Club Garage’s Vehicle Workshop if you are a GTA+ Member.

Several vehicles are returning to the available inventory at Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos, including the Benefactor Stirling GT (Sports Classic).

New Custom Jester RR Widebody

Those in the market for a new custom ride with stunning looks won’t want to miss the new Dinka Jester RR Widebody (Sports), pre-stocked by Dinka’s sports modification team with custom mods, upgrades, wheels, and more. Now on sale in the Luxury Autos showroom and the Legendary Motorsport website, the Dinka Jester RR Widebody is a reimagining of a classic, reupholstered from the tires up.

New Law Enforcement Vehicles

Run crime off the road with law enforcement versions of the brawny Canis Terminus Patrol and muscular Vapid Caracara Pursuit. As with the other off-the-grid LSPD vehicles, you’ll need to speak to Vincent to complete Slush Fund as part of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid as leader to unlock these rides. Completing the new Dispatch Work missions will unlock their Trade Prices.

New Dispatch Work

Cleaning up the streets requires the right equipment. Vincent’s got two new Dispatch Work missions he needs help with, including rescuing an undercover informant and repossessing a drug operation running out of the back of a food truck. In addition to curbing local crime, completing these missions will unlock Trade Price discounts for upcoming Law Enforcement Vehicles.

You might notice LSPD officers leading a new community outreach initiative, showing off their sparkling lowrider and supercar variants of patrol cars in at-risk neighborhoods as part of an effort to drum up recruitment. Successfully stealing and outmaneuvering the pursuing officers is a great way of trying out these new Law Enforcement Vehicles before they’re made available for purchase in the coming weeks.

The Heist Challenge Rewards

As reward for successfully hitting the GTA$20 TRILLION target in The Heist Challenge, anyone who completed an eligible Heist Finale between November 7 and December 4 will receive the NOOSE Outfit, while the Police Predator (Boat) is now free to claim for all players from Warstock through December 15.

Experience improvements

Boosted payouts for Drift and Drag Races, automatically granting Body Armor when launching (and relaunching) missions, and the ability to toggle through siren options when driving Law Enforcement Vehicles.

GTA Online Update- Upcoming Events

Look out for lots more, including festive gifts for the holiday season, the arrival of new Stunt Races with a Lunar New Year twist, new Drift Races, the new El Strickler Military Rifle for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, additional Transform Race tools coming to the Rockstar Creator, and much more.

