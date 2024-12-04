GTA Online Winter DLC Launches on 10th December 2024 -What’s in Store?

GTA Online Winter DLC was announced by Rockstar Games on the 1st of November, 2024 on Newswire, and this was the place where the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date rumors started with the proposed Moon Theory. Trailer 2 for GTA 6 was never released on those dates, but what we have now is the GTA Online Winter DLC Update trailer. The new GTA Online update will be launched on the 10th of December 2024 and will be known as ‘Agents of Sabotage’. The new update will require you to take ownership of the Darnell Bos Garment Factory, and it is the place where plans for some of Los Santos’ most legendary crimes have been hatched. You can use the location as a covert ops installation in GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage.

Advertisment

Watch the GTA Online Winter DLC Trailer Here.

To complete the missions, you will have to partner with Jodi Marshall who is a former FBI operative, and your first mate Pavel from The Cayo Perico Heist.

What’s New in The GTA Online Winter DLC?

Advertisment

The new update will feature some new vehicles coming into the game. Terrorbyte can be seen in the GTA Online trailer and it will definitely get an upgrade. The other two vehicles in the update would be a Banshee and a new Honda.

The other vehicle seen in the trailer is the Dinka Jester RR, which is actually a wide body variant of the Jester RR. This definitely makes it a new vehicle in GTA Online.

The update will feature gameplay that involves robberies like ripping out a hard drive.

You would be able to purchase the Garment Factory in the game, along with the two new vehicles Banshee and the new Honda.

You can also acquire the FIB logo for your terrorbyte.

The gameplay in the new GTA Online Update will also involve night time robberies, which will need night vision, and the robbery would involve breaking into cabinets.

There is also a new Coquette D10 Police car in the new update.

Another interesting vehicle that would be unlocked for free in the GTA Online Update is the Police Boat, and this will happen if the community members complete the Heist challenge.

All this information can be gathered from the GTA Online Winter DLC trailer, and more details will be revealed once the update launches officially. The update is launching on the 10th of December 2024 and it will definitely bring some interesting and new gameplay techniques to the platform.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA Online Weekly Update for Nov 7 to 13, 2024 and Upcoming DLC Update

GTA 6 vs GTA 5-Wow Features Coming to GTA 6 From Previous GTA Games

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Gets Another Moon Theory for December

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 on December 3 with PS and Rockstar Partnership Leaks