Free Fire Max Diwali Squad Cup 2024-Get Up to 50000 Free Diamonds

Free Fire Max Diwali Celebrations are at their peak and their Diwali event calendar is packed with exciting events and activities. The events Light vs Dark and Warm Up for Diwali have already been launched for the server and now comes the time for the most awaited event of the year, The Diwali Squad Cup 2024. Diwali Squad Cup is a challenging event and the rewards for the event are awesome enough to motivate you to play the game with the required passion. The top 3 winners in the Diwali Squad Cup Event will be rewarded with up to 50,000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds and there could be no better way to earn this popular in-game currency for free. So, let’s dive into the details of the Free Fire MAX Diwali Squad Cup for the year 2024.

How to Access the Diwali Squad Cup 2024?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Events section on your home screen.

Now, go to ‘Diwali 2024’ on your screen.

Here you need to go to the Diwali Squad Cup in the left-hand bar menu and then click on ‘Go’.

How to Register for the Free Fire MAX Diwali Squad Cup 2024?

The Registrations for the event will start on 19th of October 2024 and the last date for registration is 24th October 2024.

The Match Days will range from 25th October 2024 to 30th October 2024.

The results will be announced on 1st November 2024.

Rewards will be given on per person basis.

The players need to play minimum 20 matches to qualify for the event.

Apart from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position rewards, the event will also have rewards for the Top 100, Top 10% and Top 30% in the game.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Squad Cup Rewards

The first, second and third position holders in the event will be rewarded with Free Fire MAX Diamonds. Also, there are certain rewards for the Top 100, Top 10% and Top 30% in the event.

Prizes for the Winning Team with the First Place

50,000 Free Fire Max Diamonds

Diwali-themed in-game items like the Champion Grab, Light Fest Avatar and Haven Guardian Gloo Wall

Gold Medal

Prizes for the Winning Team with the Second Place

30,000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds

Silver Medal

Champion Grab Emote

Light Fes Avatar

Haven Guardian Gloo Wall

Prizes for the Winning Team with Third Place

10,000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds

Bronze Medal

Champion Grab Emote

Light Fest Avatar

Haven Guardian Gloo Wall

Prizes for Top 100 Teams

Champion grab emote

Light fest avatar

Haven guardian gloo wall

Backpack – FFWC

Prizes for Top 10% Players

Champion grab emote [980]

Light fest avatar

Backpack- FFWC

5x LR voucher (Exp 30 Nov 2024)

Prizes for top 30% Players

Light fest avatar

Backpack-FFWC

3x LR voucher (Exp 30 Nov 2024)

Prizes for Teams that Will Complete 20 Matches

Light fest avatar

3x GR voucher (Exp 30 Nov 2024)

Free Fire MAX Diwali Squad cup brings an excellent opportunity for the players to win Free Fire Max Diamonds for free. The squad brings a new challenging gameplay to the platform and the players can take part in the challenge to win some awesome rewards in the game.

