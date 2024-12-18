GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Come Soon, as Rockstar Copyrights the GTA 6 Logo

GTA 6 fans have lost hope for the GTA 6 trailer 2 release in 2024, but sometime or the other the trailer would definitely come out. The only question that needs to be answered here is ‘When’? I have read many convincing GTA 6 trailer 2 release theories including the Popular ‘Moon Theory’, but most of them failed to get us the trailer on the predicted date. Now, there is a new theory on subreddit that establishes a connection between “Rockstar and their copyright logo marks across countries”. The theory states that every single time when Rockstar Games is getting close to releasing a 2nd trailer for a game, they always copyright and mark their game logo and name in countries across the globe. Sounds quite sensible and could be the best bet when compared to the previous theories, and the fans too believe in the theory being realistic. The user who has posted this on subreddit says “wait, hold on, this is too good to be a coincidence”. Rockstar Games maintains this practice for countries where they do not have their offices, so this does not include countries like The United States of America where it is already done. This practice is maintained by Rockstar Games in order to protect their intellectual property, including game titles, logos, and other branding elements. The main point here is that Rockstar Games has started copyrighting their logo for GTA 6 across other countries around 7 days back, and this actually fuels the hope that GTA 6 trailer 2 might come out very soon.

How Valid is the New GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Theory?

Let’s take a look into the past releases from Rockstar Games, as this will help in establishing the connection between the two end points; GTA 6 trailer 2 release and Rockstar’s copyright logo marks. Rockstar Games has maintained a practice of copyrighting logo marks across countries before the release of trailer 2 for their popular games like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The logo for Red Dead Redemption2 was copyrighted and registered internationally around September 2017, and this was just days or weeks before the release of the second RDR2 trailer, which actually happened on 28th September, 2017. Similarly, GTA 5 logo was copyrighted and trademarked just days or weeks before the release of GTA 5 trailer 2 on November 14, 2012. So, the practice aligns with Rockstar’s approach of securing copyrights before the major promotional releases.

GTA 6 trailer 2 release could just be days or weeks away but it’s not necessary that we might get it this year itself. The game is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox X/S consoles, and Rockstar has enough time in hand to release the trailer 2 for the game. So, the fans can keep their fingers crossed and wait for Rockstar to drop trailer 2 for GTA 6 as early as possible.

