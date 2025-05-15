Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 15 to 21, 2025-Get GTA$100,000 Reward

GTA Online Weekly Update for May15 to 21, 2025 launches today, and the new update gives you an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on all FIB Files Finales, including The Fine Art File, and a GTA$100,000 reward for finishing three Finales.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update for May15 to 21, 2025 launches today, and the new update gives you an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on all FIB Files Finales, including The Fine Art File, and a GTA$100,000 reward for finishing three Finales. Also, The Darnell Bros Garment Factory is 30% off with doubled passive income, and completing The Titan Job unlocks a limited-time livery for the DH-7 Iron Mule in the new GTA Online update.

GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge

  • Complete three FIB File Finales to receive GTA$100,000

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • All FIB Files Finales
  • Garment Factory Passive Income (4X for GTA+ Members)
  • Drift Races
  • Hunting Pack (Remix)

Get Discounts 30% Off

  • Darnell Bros Garment Factory Property
  • Drift Tune Upgrades
  • Albany Brigham- down from $1,499,000 to $1,049,000
  • Declasse Mamba- down from $995,000 t0 $696,000
  • Dinka Chavos V6- down from $1420,000 to $994,000
  • Grotti Brioso 300- down from $610,000 to $427,000
  • Grotti Visione- down from $2,250,000 to $1,575,000
  • Grotti X80 Proto- down from 2,700,000 to $1,890,000
  • Karin Asterope GZ- down from $459,000 to $321,000
  • Karin Sultan RS- down from $1,789,000 to $1,252,000
  • Nagasaki Outlaw- down from $1,260,000 to $885,000

Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • Free: Homing Launcher & Grenade Launcher
  • 30% OFF: Precision Rifle, Proximity Mines, Tear Gas, Grenades, and Armor
  • 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
  • Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle

FIB Priority File

  • The Fine Art File

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Podium Robbery: Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Top Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Obey Omnis (Standard Tier)
  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Albany Hermes (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Annis ZR350
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Karin Hotring Everon
  • Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row

Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Enus Stafford, Grotti Stinger, Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Ocelot Lynx & Vapid Retinue
  • Luxury Autos: Canis Castigator & Declasse Yosemite 1500
  • Test Track: Bravado Verlierer, Dewbauchee Massacro & Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Crossing Paths
  • Time Trial: Fort Zancudo
  • HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo

