GTA Online Weekly Update Launches for May 15 to 21, 2025-Get GTA$100,000 Reward

GTA Online Weekly Update for May15 to 21, 2025 launches today, and the new update gives you an opportunity to earn 2X GTA$ and RP on all FIB Files Finales, including The Fine Art File, and a GTA$100,000 reward for finishing three Finales. Also, The Darnell Bros Garment Factory is 30% off with doubled passive income, and completing The Titan Job unlocks a limited-time livery for the DH-7 Iron Mule in the new GTA Online update.
GTA Online Weekly Update- Weekly Challenge
- Complete three FIB File Finales to receive GTA$100,000
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- All FIB Files Finales
- Garment Factory Passive Income (4X for GTA+ Members)
- Drift Races
- Hunting Pack (Remix)
Get Discounts 30% Off
- Darnell Bros Garment Factory Property
- Drift Tune Upgrades
- Albany Brigham- down from $1,499,000 to $1,049,000
- Declasse Mamba- down from $995,000 t0 $696,000
- Dinka Chavos V6- down from $1420,000 to $994,000
- Grotti Brioso 300- down from $610,000 to $427,000
- Grotti Visione- down from $2,250,000 to $1,575,000
- Grotti X80 Proto- down from 2,700,000 to $1,890,000
- Karin Asterope GZ- down from $459,000 to $321,000
- Karin Sultan RS- down from $1,789,000 to $1,252,000
- Nagasaki Outlaw- down from $1,260,000 to $885,000
Gun Van Primary Discounts
- Free: Homing Launcher & Grenade Launcher
- 30% OFF: Precision Rifle, Proximity Mines, Tear Gas, Grenades, and Armor
- 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Heavy Rifle
- Free for GTA+ Members: El Strickler Military Rifle
FIB Priority File
- The Fine Art File
Salvage Yard Robberies
- The Podium Robbery: Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Obey Omnis (Standard Tier)
- The Cargo Ship Robbery: Albany Hermes (Low Tier)
Free Vehicles
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Annis ZR350
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Karin Hotring Everon
- Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row
Test Rides
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Enus Stafford, Grotti Stinger, Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer, Ocelot Lynx & Vapid Retinue
- Luxury Autos: Canis Castigator & Declasse Yosemite 1500
- Test Track: Bravado Verlierer, Dewbauchee Massacro & Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
Premium Race and Trials
- Premium Race: Crossing Paths
- Time Trial: Fort Zancudo
- HSW Time Trial: Pacific Bluffs to Mount Gordo
Also Read:
GTA 6 Trailer 2 Details that You Could Have Missed- Jason, a Cop or a Prisoner
GTA 6 Map Starts to Take Shape with Trailer 2 and Screenshots Release
Free Fire MAX New Events Heal Pistol and Free Gloo Wall-Get Heal Pistol Young Star
Play Cricket with Free Fire MAX-Enter Booyah Premier League to Get Exclusive Rewards