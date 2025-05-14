Free Fire MAX New Events Heal Pistol and Free Gloo Wall-Get Heal Pistol Young Star

Free Fire MAX keeps launching new events and updates on a regular basis and every event brings some unique rewards to the platform. Now, after the Emote Royale event and the Cricket event, Free Fire MAX has launched two new events for the server. The first event is Heal Pistol event, and the other is a Top-Up event also known as Free Gloo Wall event. Heal Pistol event brings exclusive rewards like the Heal Pistol- Young Star and Grenade Feral Fragrance, while the Top Up event provides you with an opportunity to win a 'Free Gloo Wall- Not Out' if you Top Up 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds in the event.

Free Fire MAX Heal Pistol Faded Wheel Event- Release Date

The event was released today on May 14, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 7 days. Free Fire MAX Heal Pistol Event is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Heal Pistol Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.

Click on Heal Pistol Event.

Select to Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free Fire MAX Heal Pistol Event- Rewards

Heal Pistol- Young Star

Cube Fragment x 2

Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Skin: Nocturnal Hoot

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate x 2

Grenade- Feral Fragrance

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

M1873- Sport Star

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Heal Pistol

Reload Speed ++

Magazine +

Movement Speed –

Free Fire MAX ACE Top-Up Event- Get Free Gloo Wall Not Out

Free Fire MAX Top-Up Events provide you with an opportunity to earn some exclusive rewards while purchasing a particular Free Fire MAX diamonds Top-Up from the official Top-Up Center. Right now, the most recent Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX is the ACE Top-Up Event, which requires you to purchase a total Top-Up of 100 Free Fire Max diamonds in order to get an exclusive 'Gloo Wall- Not Out' for free.

Here are the rewards you will get with every subsequent top-up you do on the Free Fire MAX official Top-Up Center in the ACE Top-Up Event:

100 Free Fire MAX Diamonds Top-Up- Gloo Wall- Not Out

300 Free Fire Max Diamonds Top-Up- Poison Flytrap (Head)

500 Free Fire MAX Diamonds Top-Up- Poison Flytrap (Shoes)

700 Free Fire MAX Diamonds Top-Up- Poison Flytrap (Top)

1000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds Top-Up- Poison Flytrap (Bottom)

1500 Free Fire MAX Diamonds Top-Up- Poison Flytrap (Facepaint)

Free Fire MAX ACE Top-Up Event- Release Date

The event was launched on May 12, 2025 and will be available on the server till June 7, 2025. After this period a new Top-Up event will be launched for the server with new free rewards on Top-Up.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX ACE Top-Up Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Diamond icon on the screen.

Here, go to the Top-Up Event, ACE Top-Up.

Now, you can purchase the required Top-Up to get your free reward.

Free Fire MAX New Events will stay on the server for a limited time. You can participate in the events and earn some exclusive rewards.

