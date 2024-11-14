Subscribe

GTA Online Weekly Update Nov 14 to 20, 2024-Get the Clifford Hoodie

This week in the new GTA Online Update, players would get an opportunity to earn GTA$1,00,000 and grab the Clifford Hoodie by completing the Doomsday Scenario.

Neha Joshi
GTA Online Weekly Update November 14 to 20, 2024-Get the Clifford Hoodie

GTA Online Weekly Update comes with new community challenges and missions and these updates are perfect for the players who really want to earn double bonuses and RP. GTA Online Winter DLC has been announced for December 2024, and the new DLC will focus on the notorious Darnell Bros Garment Factory Front, which is under the new management. Also, the community challenges completed by the players in the month of November 2024, will unlock special rewards in the upcoming December’s Update.

GTA Online Weekly Update November 14 to November 20, 2024

This week in the new GTA Online Update, players would get an opportunity to earn GTA$1,00,000 and grab the Clifford Hoodie by completing the Doomsday Scenario.  You can also earn 2X GTA$ and RP on The Doomsday Scenario, with double rewards on Bunker Series, Taxi Work, and Hunting Pack. Enjoy 40% off Facility Properties and more.

Weekly Challenge for the new GTA Online Update

  • Complete The Doomsday Scenario to receive the Cliffford Hoodie and GTA$100,000.

Get 2X GTA$ and RP

  • The Doomsday Scenario (The Doomsday Heist Act III Finale)
  • Bunker Series
  • Hunting Pack
Get 2X GTA$

  • Taxi Work

Get Discounts (40% Off)

  • Facility Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
  • Överflöd Autarch
  • Pfister Neon

Get Discounts (30% Off)

  • Annis Savestra
  • Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
  • Buckingham Akula
  • HVY Chernobog
  • Lampadati Viseris
  • Mammoth Thruster
  • TM-02 Khanjali
  • Übermacht SC1
  • Volatol
Gun Van Primary Discounts

  • 30% OFF: Tactical SMG
  • 50% OFF GTA+ Members: Entire Gun Van Inventory

Salvage Yard Robberies

  • The Podium Robbery: Benefactor LM87 (Top Tier)
  • The McTony Robbery: Vapid Dominator GT (Standard Tier)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Canis Kamacho (Low Tier)

Free Vehicles

  • The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Dinka Kanjo SJ
  • LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Ocelot Penetrator - Place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row
Test Rides

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Albany Hermes, Annis Savestra, Benefactor Streiter, Lampadati Viseris & Übermacht SC1
  • Luxury Autos: Grotti Turismo Omaggio & Invetero Coquette D1
  • Test Track: Dinka Jester, Invetero Coquette & Western Cliffhanger
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Bravado Buffalo EVX

Premium Race and Trials

  • Premium Race: Business Trip 
  • Time Trial: Tongva Valley 
  • HSW Time Trial: Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness 

