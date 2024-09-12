GTA Online Weekly Update September 12 to 18, 2024-Double GTA$ and RP

GTA Online Weekly Update for September 12 to September 18, 2024, has been released and the players can now double their GTA $ and RP with the new weekly update. The new GTA Online Update brings Special Cargo Sales & Export Mixed Goods Missions through your Office Assistant, and faster staff sourcing speeds for Special Cargo. A Returning Set of Community Series Jobs will offer you triple GTA$ and RP, and you can also get shorter cooldowns and extra rewards for Pizza Delivery, with much more in store.
The players play the role of an honest Executive in the new GTA Online Update, and their job involves delivering crates of drugs, artwork, rare minerals and much more to the clients. You get a double bonus on all your crate sales and Mixed Good exports.
GTA Online Weekly Update September 12- 18, 2024 Log in Rewards
Log in to receive the Black, White, and Red Fall Sweaters
Weekly Challenge for the new GTA Online Update for September 12- 18, 2024
Sell GTA$300,000 worth of Special Cargo to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ and RP
Returning Community Series Jobs
Get 2X GTA$ and RP
- The Vespucci Job (Remix)
- Pizza Delivery
- Special Cargo Sell Missions
- Export Mixed Goods Missions
Get 2X STAFF SPEEDS
Sourcing Special Cargo
Get DISCOUNTS (40% OFF)
- Albany Cavalcade XL
- Benefactor SM722
- Benefactor Turreted Limo
- Enus Stafford
- Gallivanter Baller ST
- Karin Kuruma (Armored)
- Maibatsu Frogger
- Ocelot Pariah
Get DISCOUNTS (30% OFF)
- Executive Office Properties including Upgrades and Modifications
- Large Special Cargo Warehouses
- Pegassi Pizza Boy
GUN VAN PRIMARY DISCOUNTS
- 50% OFF: Vintage Pistol
- 50% OFF GTA+ Members: Tactical SMG
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES
- The Duggan Robbery: Annis S80RR (Top Tier)
- The McTony Robbery: Obey Omnis (Standard Tier)
- The Gangbanger Robbery: Vapid Caracara 4x4 (Low Tier)
FREE VEHICLES
- The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Declasse Impaler SZ -
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Nagasaki Outlaw -
TEST RIDES
- Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Declasse Tulip, Dewbauchee JB 700, Dewbauchee Exemplar, Enus Stafford & Pegassi Infernus
- Luxury Autos: Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible & Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- Test Track: Enus Paragon R, Coil Voltic & Överflöd Entity XF
- Premium Test Ride (HSW): Överflöd Entity MT
PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS
Premium Race: Downtown Underground - https://youtu.be/-dU4YCv2uco
Time Trial: Mount Gordo - https://youtu.be/g6zwp9zs2Ec
HSW Time Trial: Ron Alternates to Elysian Island - https://youtu.be/hYawW2sajpU
GTA Online Weekly Update brings with it new missions and attractive bonuses on a regular basis. The new GTA Online update for the week September 12 to 18, 2024 also offers an opportunity to the players to double their GTA$ and RP by completing certain missions in the update.
