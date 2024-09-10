How to Unlock 2D Dino Draft Bundle in Free Fire MAX Dino Ring Event

Free Fire MAX has recently launched the new OB46 update which is all about the power of Gloo in the survival battle. Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. The players can either fight alone or form a squad of 4 with 3 more friends or random players in the game. The rule for winning the game is the same at all times- To be the last player or the last team standing alive on that island. Free Fire MAX Dino Ring Event was launched on the 9th of September 2024 and will be available on the Indian server for the next 12 days. The event is purely luck-based, and the players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to spin and win rewards like the 2D Dino Draft Bundle and the Anemo Stormer Bundle in the game. These bundles are time-limited editions and you can use your brand points to own these bundles and set the trend. The event guarantees a Grand Prize in 200 spins or less.

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Dino Ring Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Advertisment

· Now, go to the Dino Ring Event.

· Here you can download the Bundles and spin with the help of Free Fire MAX Diamonds to own these time-limited bundles.

· You will need 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for the first spin and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds in the event.

Advertisment

· Get a Guaranteed Grand Prize within 200 spins or less.

Free Fire MAX Dino Ring Event Rewards

· 2D Dino Draft Bundle

Advertisment

· Anemo Stormer Bundle

· Emperor’s New Clothes Bundle

· Inner Devil Bundle

Advertisment

· Chicken Suit Bundle

· Diwali Dino

· Rainbow Dino

Advertisment

· Denim Dino

· Bonefreeze Dino

· Pan- Eggshell Dino

Advertisment

· Loot Box- Dizzy Dino

· Grenade- Baby Dino

· Name Change Card

· Room Card (1 Match)

· Dino Token x 1

· Dino Tokens x 2

· Dino Tokens x 3

· Dino Tokens x 5

· Dino Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Dino Ring Event Exchange Rewards

The players can exchange the Dino Tokens earned in the event as an exchange against the rewards in the event.

· Diwali Dino - 300 Dino Tokens

· Rainbow Dino- 300 Dino Tokens

· Denim Dino- 300 Dino Tokens

· Bonefreeze Dino – 300 Dino Tokens

· Pan- Eggshell Dino- 70 Dino Tokens

· Loot Box- Dizzy Dino- 60 Dino Tokens

· Grenade- Baby Dino- 50 Dino Tokens

· Name Change Card- 40 Dino Tokens

· Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Dino Tokens

Special Effects of 2D Dino Draft Bundle

· Initiates Special effects when eliminating an enemy

· Initiates Special effects when sprinting

· Initiates Special effects when jumping

· Special 2D effect

Special Effects of Anemo Stormer Bundle

· Initiates Special effects when using Med Kits

· Initiates Special effects when sprinting

· Wear-or-Bare effect

Special Effects of Emperor’s New Clothes Bundle

· Initiates Special effects when sprinting

Special Effects of Inner Devil Bundle

· Initiates special effects when sprinting

Free Fire MAX Dino Ring Event is available for a limited time on the server. The player need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to get the trendy bundles in the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Free Rewards and New BR Ranked Season (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Update OB46 Launches on September 4, 2024-New Features (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event September 2024-Get MP40 Predatory Cobra (pcquest.com)