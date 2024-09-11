PS5 Pro Specs, Price Unveiled-A Performance Boost for Games like GTA 6

PS5 Pro release rumors have been in the news for a long time now, and the final unveiling of the PS5 Pro Specs and Price was done by Sony on 10th September 2024. PS5 Console users have been in a huge dilemma for a long time, as they have been looking forward to a stronger console that delivers impeccable performance while running games like GTA 6, and also without a shadow of doubt gives them a solid reason to upgrade. Sony has been coming up with exclusive PS5 titles like Black Myth: Wukong, and with the rumors around PS5 Pro getting exclusive marketing rights for the highly anticipated game, GTA 6, the hype for the PS5 Pro is really high.

PS5 Pro Release Date, Pre Orders and Price

PS5 Pro is coming on 7th November 2024 and the pre orders for the console will start from September 26, 2024. PS5 Pro would be available at participating retailers, and directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com. The PS5 Pro console will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP, €799.99 EUR, and ¥119,980 JPY (includes tax).

PS5 Pro Specs

Performance while gaming has been the utmost choice of most of the players. PS5 Pro maintains a unique balance between the graphics that the game creators aspire to and the high frame rates that the players actually look forward to. PS5 Pro offers substantial improvement over PS5 in 3 ways:

Upgraded GPU

PS5 Pro will be launched with a much larger GPU, which will have 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console. The speed of the memory used by the GPU has also been increased by 28% and this would increase the gameplay rendering by 45%. This feature will provide the players with a smoother gaming experience.

Advanced Ray Tracing

Upgrades have been made to Ray Tracing, which takes a streamlined and accelerated approach that allows the calculation of the Rays at even double or triple the speed of PS5. Powerful Ray Tracing provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light.

AI Driven Upscaling

PS5 Pro will come with a custom hardware for Machine Learning and an AI library called Spectral Super Resolution or PSSR. PSSR will analyze the game images pixel by pixel, and this will enhance the image clarity by adding an extra amount of detail.

Other enhancements provided by PS5 Pro include the PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro. This feature may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games. PS5 Pro will launch with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7, in supported territories. It will also support VRR and 8K gaming.

PS5 Pro and the New Age Games

Recently, the web was flooded with news around PS5 Pro having troubles in running technically challenging AAA titles like GTA 6. PS5 Pro seems to have proved these rumors wrong, as with the power of the PS5 Pro console, compatible games can be played at 60fps, or up to 120fps, with Ray Tracing and AI-enhanced 4K resolution using PSSR. PS5 Pro Boost has the capability to enhance over 8500 games without a patch.

Games that will be Identified with a PS5 Pro Enhanced Label Within Their Title

Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Demon’s Souls, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, The Crew Motorfest, The First Descendant, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and more.

So, PS5 Pro is coming with a promise for the new age games in terms of performance and resolution. More details about the console and its features would be revealed once the console finally launches in November 2024, but till then the customers can keep themselves happy with the fact that PS5 Pro will deliver enhanced performance and resolution while running challenging titles like GTA 6.

