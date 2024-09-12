Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event-Get Exclusive Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game that can be played easily on your Android device. The game gets regular updates that enhances the gameplay experience for the players, and the latest OB46 Update for the game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free. Free Fire MAX is also known for its innovative events and the attractive theme-based rewards associated with these events. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new event AVM X M4A1 Ring Event, and the players can take part in the event to get some exclusive gun skins like the M4A1 Infernal Netherworld. The event is purely luck based and the players need to spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to get rewards in the new event.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event Release Date

Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event was released on 10th September 2024 and will be available for the next 14 days. The players can spin in the event by using their Free Fire MAX diamonds and win exclusive gun skins as reward.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event?

Advertisment

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Now, go the Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event.

Advertisment

· You can spin with the help of your Free Fire MAX Diamonds and win various rewards in the event.

How to Spin in the Free Fire MAX Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event?

The players need to spin using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn rewards in the event. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event- Rewards

· M4A1- Infernal Netherworld Gun Skin

· M4A1- Sunrise Realm Gun Skin

Advertisment

· M4A1- Shadow Netherworld Gun Skin

· M4A1- Venom Netherworld Gun Skin

· M4A1- Glacier Netherworld Gun Skin

Advertisment

· AVM- Crimson Firehorn Gun Skin

· AVM- Mossy Vinehorn Gun Skin

· AVM- Iron Etherhorn Gun Skin

Advertisment

· AVM- Titanium Warhorn Gun Skin

· Universal Ring Token x 1

· Universal Ring Tokens x 2

· Universal Ring Tokens x 3

· Universal Ring Tokens x 5

· Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event - Exchange Rewards

The players can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for Universal Ring Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.

· M4A1- Infernal Netherworld Gun Skin- 225 Universal Ring Tokens

· M4A1- Sunrise Realm Gun Skin- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· M4A1- Shadow Netherworld Gun Skin- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· M4A1- Venom Netherworld Gun Skin- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· M4A1- Glacier Netherworld Gun Skin- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· AVM- Crimson Firehorn Gun Skin- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· AVM- Mossy Vinehorn Gun Skin- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· AVM- Iron Etherhorn Gun Skin- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· AVM- Titanium Warhorn Gun Skin- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Free Fire MAX AVM X M4A1 Ring Event will be available for a limited time and the players can take part in the event to get exclusive gun skins to enhance their gaming experience. The event is purely luck-based and the players would have to use their Free Fire Max diamonds to make spins in the event.

Also Read:

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for September 2024-Drive in Style (pcquest.com)

PS5 Pro Specs, Price Unveiled-A Performance Boost for Games like GTA 6 (pcquest.com)

Unlock the New Character Lila for Free in Free Fire MAX OB46 Update (pcquest.com)

How to Unlock 2D Dino Draft Bundle in Free Fire MAX Dino Ring Event (pcquest.com)