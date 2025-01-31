Rockstar Games Former Employee Believes that GTA 6 Could Run 60fps on PC

GTA 6 performance on various consoles has been a hot and debatable topic over the last few months. The experts like the Digital Foundry have stated that GTA 6 would not run at 4K, 60 FPS on a next-gen console like PS5 Pro and this raises real doubts over the performance of the game on consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. To add to the dilemma of the GTA 6 fans, now a Former Rockstar Developer, Mike York has stated that “GTA 6 will aim for a stable 30 FPS”. This shatters the dreams of fans who really want to play the game at a high performance of stable 60 FPS.

While speaking on ‘Kiwi Talks’, Mike York sets his expectations on the point whether Rockstar will shoot for 30fps or 60fps for GTA 6. York says “I don’t know if they will be able to pull off 60fps”. He further adds on to his reply and says “I don’t think so. I think they are gonna be shooting for 30fps” This refers to not dipping beyond 30fps and maintaining a stable performance at a certain level. As on the effort that Rockstar Games is going to put in managing, he says “They are gonna try to optimize as much as they can to never where it goes beyond 30. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever, and I bet you, like, later, once it’s on PC, it will probably get super optimized and changed and new graphics cards that come out, and you will be able to probably run it at 60fps at that time’.

GTA 6 Release for PC Could be the Best Bet for Rockstar Games

Digital Foundry Experts had tested the performance of the first GTA 6 trailer on various consoles, and according to them the trailer was a reflection of the of the fps target for the two consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox X. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are supported consoles for the game, but the experts at Digital Foundry had earlier stated that even Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro consoles will not run the game at 60fps. The only issue that raises concern here is “Would the performance for GTA 6 be compromised on all the next-gen consoles”, and “Do we really have to wait for the PC release of GTA 6 to get an excellent, uncompromised performance?”

Richard Leadbetter, the technology editor at Digital Foundry had earlier said “Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower)”. According to him, GTA 6 performance will not be 4K/60 fps on any console, but it would certainly offer a smoother and stable performance owing to its upgraded features.

GTA 6 PC release is not anywhere in line as of now, but whenever the game releases for PC, it would surely be optimized to deliver an excellent performance. Anyways, most of us would agree that any game played on PC delivers performance that is much higher than any next-gen console, and with a technically challenging game like GTA 6, PC release would be the best bet for Rockstar Games in the times to come.

