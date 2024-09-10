Unlock the New Character Lila for Free in Free Fire MAX OB46 Update

Free Fire MAX OB46 Update was launched with enough fanfare in the game, Free Fire MAX. The update OB46 was launched on 4th September 2024, and it brought with it an innovative Gloo Powered gameplay to the table. The update also brought with it weapon adjustments, new CS and BR gameplay, and a new character Lila to the gameplay in Free Fire MAX.
Getting to Know the New Character Lila and her Skills
Along with the Gloo-gadgets in the new OB46 Update, Mr. Waggor introduces a new character Lila in the game, who excels in the art of Gloo. Lila was Mr. Waggor’s partner in the Gloo experiment that went wrong and introduced a whole new Gloo covered world in Free Fire MAX. Lila can use rifles to slow down enemies or vehicles in the battle with her Gloo technology. She can also gain extra Gloo Walls when knocking down enemies while fighting. While attacking enemies or vehicles by rifles Lila has the ability to reduce the speed of the enemies by 10% and acceleration of the vehicles by 50% for 3 seconds in the game. An enemy that is knocked down during speed reduction, remains stationary for 3 seconds, and the player gets an additional Gloo wall and a 10 second cool down.
How to Collect the New Lila Character in the OB46 Update for Free?
The players can unlock the new Leela character for free in Free Fire MAX, and for this they just need to complete certain missions in the game. Free Fire MAX New character event will be active from the 4th of September to the 10th of September, 2024 on the server. The players can complete the missions and unlock the new character Lila in the event by using 20 Gloo Walls.
Rewards for the Free Fire MAX New Character Event in OB46 Update
- Login: Try Out “Lila” Character (7d)
- Deal 2000 damage: Get a weapon loot crate
- Deal 5000 damage: Get two weapon loot boxes
- Use 10 Glue Walls: Get a Weapon Loot Crate
- Use 20 Glue Walls: Get “Lila” Character for free
The new character Lila comes with unique abilities and the players can unlock the new character for free in the Free Fire MAX OB46 Update by completing certain missions in the game. Free Fire Max Ob46 update has some new challenges and gameplay mechanisms for the players and the players can complete all the missions to earn the rewards in the event.
