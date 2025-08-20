Sony’s Next PlayStation State of Play Event in September 2025-Rumors

Sony’s PlayStation State of Play is a big online event that showcases all the updates, trailers, and latest announcements from the world of PlayStation. Every PlayStation State of Play event is worth waiting for, as this is where the fans get an idea about what’s coming up next on PlayStation. Now, no one knows when the next State of Play event will be live, and you are required to check the official social media handles of Sony in order to get that information. But, in some recent leaks on Games subreddit, an insider, Jeff Grubb has revealed that Sony is planning a State of Play or may be a PlayStation showcase by the end of September 2025.

Sony’s Next State of Play Event September 2025- Source Behind the Rumors

No wonder the fans expect a lot to be revealed in a big event like this, and the event usually meets the expectations of the fans. So, the source of the leak is a YouTube video on the channel GameMessMornings, and this is the place where Jeff Grubb has revealed that Sony is planning a PlayStation State of Play event or a Showcase by the mid or end of September.

What Could be Revealed in the PlayStation’s State of Play Event in September 2025?

Based on the rumors on various social media channels, PlayStation’s State of Play Event could reveal the Next God of War 2.5 d. The fans should not expect something like Wolverine or Cory barlog’s game. Alos, there is hope that some PlayStation Partner exclusive deals might show up in the upcoming State of Play event. Sony has always tied up with big publishers in order to promote or market the upcoming game on their PS5 consoles. Now, with the focus of the overall gaming industry shifting towards the development of AAA games that showcase a vast open world, Sony has unlimited opportunities for a partenership, where some exclusive bundles might be on their way for the PS5 players.

So, Sony’s PlayStation State of Play Event always reveals some unique offers and trailers for the loyal PlayStation customers, and this rumored event would also fulfil the same purpose, but in its own style.

