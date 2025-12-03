Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Launches for PS5, But the Fans Now Want RDR2 Upgrade

Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Upgrade is here and the update brings visual upgrades like better image quality and HDR. The upgrade for Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare is available for different platforms that includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 with free upgrades and enhancements for current owners of the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions, along with the ability to carry over the game progress. The new console version is also available in the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. The game is available on Android and iOS devices also, and Netflix subscribers play free via the app, while others buy for about $39.99.

Red Dead Redemption PS4 vs PS5- What is the Difference?

New Upgrades:

HDR support

Higher resolution 4K UI from 720p including map, button prompts, weapon wheel etc.

Increased LOD and draw distance from PC Ultra settings

Improved shadows with contact hardening from PC Ultra settings

Higher quality motion blur from PC (can still select legacy option from PS4 version)

Misc:

Added controller deadzone settings

Faster loading

Slightly lower install size: 9.74GB vs 10.79GB

PS5 button prompts

Updated main menu that more closely resembles RDR2 and lets you adjust settings before starting

Playing Undead Nightmare updates PS5 dashboard

Updated trophies icon

Issues:

Missing PS5 dashboard music before you launch the game that PS4 version had

PS4 saves don’t properly auto pop trophies

Weird bug with NPCs disappearing during cutscenes

Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Upgrade for Different Platforms- Details

Mobile (App Store & Google Play)

$40 price tag

You can download and play the Netflix version for free if you’re a subscriber

Requires iOS/iPadOS 18 or later and Android 10 and up

Offers 60fps & 30fps modes

3GB size

PlayStation 5

$50 price tag

Free upgrade for PS4 version’s digital owners

Free for PS Plus Extra/Premium or GTA+ subscribers

PS4 save data carryover

Separate trophy list

4k/60fps with ultra settings, better draw distance, faster loading and HDR support

9.7GB size

Nintendo Switch 2

$50 price tag

Free upgrade for NS1 version’s digital owners

Save data carryover

60fps at 1440p with DLSS, HDR and mouse controls

11.8GB size

Xbox Series X/S

$50 price tag but there’s currently a 50% discount

Free upgrade for the Xbox One digital backward compatible version owners

Free for GTA+ subscribers

No save data carryover from the Xbox 360 version

Separate achievement list

4k/60fps with ultra settings, better draw distance, faster loading and HDR support

9.6GB size

Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen Upgrade Raises Hopes for RDR2 Upgrade

Red Dead Redemption Next-Gen upgrade seems to be a success and now the fans are looking forward to a next-gen upgrade for popular Rockstar Games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Max Payne 3, and Grand Theft Auto 4. Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the most-wanted upgrades and there have been some hot rumors around their release since a very long time. An insider Tez2 had posted sometime back that Rockstar is working on a new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port for the game RDR2. Similarly, a lot of fans want a remastered version of the popular Grand Theft Auto Series game, GTA 4. The new upgraded version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is supposed to bring new graphics, new features, haptic feedback, and the much-awaited 60fps to the consoles. The fans are really excited to play the next-gen version of Red Dead Redemption 2 on their consoles with improved performance and graphics.

However, Rockstar Games has not revealed anything on this front, but the fans are still expecting the RDR2 upgrade. With GTA 6 being delayed further to November 19, 2026, the fans need something to keep them busy, and what can be better than a remastered version of GTA 4 or a next-gen RDR2 version. Some kind of announcement was expected in this holiday season, but with no such official announcement the fans can just hope for the best.

