Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for November 2024-Unlock New Bikes

If you love to ride the bike of your dreams, then Indian Bikes Driving 3D is the right game for you. Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studio, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game is available for a free download on Google Play Store for your Android devices, and you can also play the game on your PC for free with the help of BlueStacks 5 emulator. Here you will find the new and the regular cheat codes for the month of November 2024 for Indian Bikes Driving 3D game, which will help you in unlocking and driving the bikes you are passionate about driving.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay
You can pick up the bike of your choice from the various brand options available, and your task includes completing certain missions in order to earn money for expanding your garage. The game brings a unique combination of racing, open-world exploration, and an added chaos to the platform. Core Gameplay features comprise of:
- Bike Customization- You can choose from a variety of options including some luxury brands like Bugatti.
- Mission Based Progress- You need to complete missions to earn money and expand your garage.
- Diverse Track Selection- You can choose from a variety of tracks like the city roads, water and the galaxy.
- Overcoming Challenging Obstacles- You need to overcome challenging obstacles like rivers and mountains in order to complete your missions successfully.
- Open- World Exploration- You can explore the vast open world at your own pace.
- Criminal Activities and Neighborhood Domination- You can get engaged in activities like mugging, robbing, and throwing sticky bombs. Also, you can drive at your own pace, and conquer the neighborhood in your own style.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D looks very similar to GTA 5, based on its gameplay, but yes certain enhancements would make the game even better in terms of its gameplay. If the game comes with additional features like vehicle customization, multiplayer and story-based gameplay, and realistic physics engine, then it would become an unbeatable game in this category of games.
Indian Bikes Driving Cheat Codes for November 2024
The cheat codes are released regularly by the developers to help the players in overcoming challenges, and to spawn the bikes they really want to drive in the game.
|
Action
|
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
|
Bus (New)
|
5599
|
Police SUV (New)
|
101
|
Defender
|
0002
|
G-Wagon
|
6666
|
Tractor
|
5643
|
Mahindra Thar
|
9191
|
JCB
|
6677
|
Hummer Car
|
8880
|
Mahindra Bolero
|
3100
|
Toyota Supra
|
2244
|
Ford Mustang
|
8123
|
Ferrari
|
8811
|
Tank
|
4040
|
Ford Endeavour
|
2020
|
Truck
|
1212
|
Truck with trailer
|
1212
|
Fire Truck
|
606
|
Toyota Legendar
|
1001
|
Tarzen
|
300
|
Monster Truck
|
0 + Car cheat codes
|
Porsche
|
4000
|
Scorpio Classic
|
333
|
Scorpio S11
|
444
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
1000
|
Rolls Royce
|
2000
|
Range Rover
|
6666
|
Bugatti Chiron
|
4444
|
Bugatti v2
|
800
|
Koeigness
|
900
|
Audi
|
500
|
Lamborghini
|
3333
|
Lamborghini v2
|
700
|
Thar Modified
|
9090
|
GTR
|
3005
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Other Cheat Codes
|
Action
|
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes
|
Buffalo
|
6
|
Elephant
|
10
|
Rickshaw
|
8370
|
Boat
|
3001
|
Velociraptor
|
50
|
T-rex
|
51
|
Spino
|
52
|
Brachiosaurus
|
53
|
JCB
|
6677
|
Jet pack
|
320
|
Jet pack mini
|
330
|
Tank
|
4040
|
Zombie
|
2030
|
Dino
|
5050
|
Infinity Health
|
9129
|
Night Mode
|
9
|
Horse
|
200
|
Plane
|
555
|
Dog
|
600
|
Cycle
|
1111
|
More NPC
|
12345
|
More Traffic Cars
|
54321
|
Fuel Tank
|
0
|
Gas Tank
|
0
|
Helicopter
|
8000
|
Super jump
|
1215
|
ultra Super jump
|
1216
|
Skyfall
|
1120
|
Slow motion
|
1112
|
Moon gravity
|
7112
|
GTR
|
3005
How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?
- Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.
- Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.
- Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.
- Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)
- This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.
- Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.
- Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.
The players can use the cheat codes in the game any number of times and this makes these cheat codes an important part of the gameplay. The game can be played with ease with the help of these cheat codes.
