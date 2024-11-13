Subscribe

Gaming News

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for November 2024-Unlock New Bikes

Here you will find the new and the regular cheat codes for the Indian Bikes Driving 3D game, for the month of November 2024, which will help you in unlocking and driving the bikes you are passionate about driving.

Neha Joshi
Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for November 2024

If you love to ride the bike of your dreams, then Indian Bikes Driving 3D is the right game for you. Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-oriented driving game, which is developed by Rohit Gaming Studio, and the game guarantees expansive open-world exploration. The game is available for a free download on Google Play Store for your Android devices, and you can also play the game on your PC for free with the help of BlueStacks 5 emulator. Here you will find the new and the regular cheat codes for the month of November 2024 for Indian Bikes Driving 3D game, which will help you in unlocking and driving the bikes you are passionate about driving.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

You can pick up the bike of your choice from the various brand options available, and your task includes completing certain missions in order to earn money for expanding your garage. The game brings a unique combination of racing, open-world exploration, and an added chaos to the platform. Core Gameplay features comprise of:

  • Bike Customization- You can choose from a variety of options including some luxury brands like Bugatti.
  • Mission Based Progress- You need to complete missions to earn money and expand your garage.
  • Diverse Track Selection- You can choose from a variety of tracks like the city roads, water and the galaxy.
  • Overcoming Challenging Obstacles- You need to overcome challenging obstacles like rivers and mountains in order to complete your missions successfully.
  • Open- World Exploration- You can explore the vast open world at your own pace.
  • Criminal Activities and Neighborhood Domination- You can get engaged in activities like mugging, robbing, and throwing sticky bombs. Also, you can drive at your own pace, and conquer the neighborhood in your own style.
Indian Bikes Driving 3D looks very similar to GTA 5, based on its gameplay, but yes certain enhancements would make the game even better in terms of its gameplay. If the game comes with additional features like vehicle customization, multiplayer and story-based gameplay, and realistic physics engine, then it would become an unbeatable game in this category of games.

Indian Bikes Driving Cheat Codes for November 2024

The cheat codes are released regularly by the developers to help the players in overcoming challenges, and to spawn the bikes they really want to drive in the game.

Action

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes

Bus (New)

5599

Police SUV (New)

101

Defender

0002

G-Wagon

6666

Tractor

5643

Mahindra Thar

9191

JCB

6677

Hummer Car

8880

Mahindra Bolero

3100

Toyota Supra

2244

Ford Mustang

8123

Ferrari

8811

Tank

4040

Ford Endeavour

2020

Truck

1212

Truck with trailer

1212

Fire Truck

606

Toyota Legendar

1001

Tarzen

300

Monster Truck

0 + Car cheat codes

Porsche

4000

Scorpio Classic

333

Scorpio S11

444

Toyota Fortuner

1000

Rolls Royce

2000

Range Rover

6666

Bugatti Chiron

4444

Bugatti v2

800

Koeigness

900

Audi

500

Lamborghini

3333

Lamborghini v2

700

Thar Modified

9090

GTR

3005

 

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Other Cheat Codes

Action

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes

Buffalo

6

Elephant

10

Rickshaw

8370

Boat

3001

Velociraptor

50

T-rex

51

Spino

52

Brachiosaurus

53

JCB

6677

Jet pack

320

Jet pack mini

330

Tank

4040

Zombie

2030

Dino

5050

Infinity Health

9129

Night Mode

9

Horse

200

Plane

555

Dog

600

Cycle

1111

More NPC

12345

More Traffic Cars

54321

Fuel Tank

0

Gas Tank

0

Helicopter

8000

Super jump

1215

ultra Super jump

1216

Skyfall

1120

Slow motion

1112

Moon gravity

7112

GTR

3005

 

How to Use the Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes?

  • Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D game on your device.
  • Look out for a button with the phone icon in the bottom left of the screen.
  • Now, click on the phone icon button to see the phone menu.
  • Now, select the one with the handset (the one with the green color in the middle)
  • This action will take you to a screen where the contact list will appear, and on the bottom left you will see an icon with 9 orange circles.
  • Click on the icons with circles, and this will finally open the interface with the number entry.
  • Now, you can enter the cheat codes given above and get the reward given against the cheat code.

The players can use the cheat codes in the game any number of times and this makes these cheat codes an important part of the gameplay. The game can be played with ease with the help of these cheat codes.

