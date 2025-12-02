Sony PS6 Launching in 2028 feels Right, Says Former PlayStation Boss-Is 2027 Early for Launch?

PlayStation next-gen console PlayStation 6 launch is being rumored to happen in the year 2027, but former PlayStation Boss Shuhei Yoshida says that PS6 launching in 2028 “Feels Right”. Some of the fans also believe that PlayStation 5 console generation has started in 2025 only and a lot of them are looking forward to playing GTA 6 on their PS5 console. What are your plans? Do you want to keep playing your PS5 favorites on your current console or you want to upgrade to the next-gen console, PS6? The good part here is that Sony is planning to launch a new PlayStation Handheld or PlayStation Portable 2 along with their next-gen console, and a lot of fans are looking forward to this new portable gaming device by Sony.

PlayStation 6- Rumored Specs and Details

Codename: Orion (PS6 console)

Orion (PS6 console) CPU: 8-core Zen 6 (or newer)

8-core Zen 6 (or newer) GPU : 40–48 RDNA 5 compute units @ 3 GHz or higher

: 40–48 RDNA 5 compute units @ 3 GHz or higher GPU Architecture : RDNA 5 with ~5–10% rasterization uplift per CU over RDNA 4

: RDNA 5 with ~5–10% rasterization uplift per CU over RDNA 4 Memory: GDDR7, Sony is considering either a 160-bit or 192-bit bus (unlikely to go beyond 256-bit)

GDDR7, Sony is considering either a 160-bit or 192-bit bus (unlikely to go beyond 256-bit) Total Board Power (TBP): Around 160W (lower than PS5’s power use)

Performance Targets:

~3× PS5 rasterization performance

Significantly higher ray tracing performance

Focus on locking 4K 120 FPS in many games rather than chasing extreme raster numbers

Backward Compatibility: PS4 and PS5 supported

Architecture Design Considerations:

Potential AMD chiplet design (AT2/AT3 desktop derivatives), though unclear if Sony committed to it

Built on TSMC 3 nm chiplet

Memory Strategy: Efficiency + cost balance, not overspending on wide memory buses

Overall Design Target: High ray tracing and efficiency focus rather than max CU count for raster performance

PlayStation Portable 2 (PSP 2) - Rumored Specs and Details

Codename- Canis

Resolution- 720p to 10180p

Cross-Platform Play- Fully compatible with PS6,

CPU: 4 × Zen 6c cores (3nm process)

GPU: 12–20 RDNA 5 compute units @ 1.6–2.0 GHz

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X-7500+ on a 128-bit bus

Estimated Power Draw: 15 W thermal board power

Performance Target: About half the PS5’s rasterization performance, but potentially stronger in ray tracing due to RDNA 5 improvements

Backward Compatibility: PS5 and PS4 support, with PS5 “Low Power” for better performance matching

Storage Options: MicroSD slot and M.2 SSD slot

Display: Touchscreen

Other Hardware: Dual microphones, haptic vibration, USB-C with fast charging and video output (speculated to allow docked play on TVs)

Sony’s PS6- Latest Release Rumors

According to a recent post by the user ‘TCMF Games’ on ‘X’, PS6 launch is less than 2 years away, and it is expected to launch in the fall of 2027. Based on the rumors, PHYSINT is Kojima’s new action espionage game, and is one of the few PS6 titles known to us. It is also a PlayStation exclusive title, and is still in early work. PHYSINT is expected to target PS6 with a potential 2030 launch. So, titles that would run on PS6 are already being worked on, and some of them would be exclusive PlayStation titles. This information somehow confirms that PlayStation 6 is under development and could launch by 2027 or 2028.

Upgrading to PS6 from PS5- Is Price the Most Dominating Factor?

The price of the rumored PS6 console is expected to be $600 to $800, and it is quite high as compared to the price of PS5 console. Most of the players who already own a PS5 console would not like to spend extra money on purchasing a PS6 console because of budget restrictions. However, PlayStation 6 console has excellent features like backward compatibility for PS4 and PS5 consoles, significantly higher Ray Tracing, and 4K 120 FPS in many games. Also, the upcoming PS6 console would not be a purely digital console and this makes it a better option as compared to PS5 Pro.

PS5 is still a popular console in the market and has features that can match any next-gen console. A next-gen console like PS6 would be a better option for gamers who prefer high performance while playing technically challenging games. For those who love to play technically challenging games at an optimized performance PS5 is still the right choice.

