PS Plus Free Games expected for May 2025-EA Sports FC 25, Grime and more

PS Plus has a continuously running cycle of games for its members, as every new month sees a new collection of games entering the list of PS Plus Free Games. PS Plus line up for every month has some fresh games coming to the platform, and May 2025 will also bring significant changes to the list of PS Plus free games on the platform. Essential Games for May 2025 will drop on April 30, 2025, while the Extra and Premium Games catalog will be updated on May 14, 2025.

Here are all the games that are expected to join the list of PS Plus Free Games for May 2025:

Skull and Bones (PS5)

Skull and Bones is a naval online action RPG, which was released by Ubisoft in the year 2024. The game takes you into the vast open world of Indian Ocean, where you get to fight against ferocious pirates, humongous sea monsters, supernatural threats and deadly sea storms. The game is fun to play with your friends. The game allows the players to equip their fleet with powerful weapons and equipment, and also upgrade their loadout. You can customize your ships and character with different cosmetic items and showcase your unique pirate style. This game is a catch, if its lands as a PS Plus free game for the month of May 2025, and you must not miss it.

Grime (PS4 and PS5)

Grime is an action-RPG that drops you into a world, where you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate based on what you consume. The game offers intense combat, where boss fights demand a certain experience and familiarity with the gameplay. Grime is a tough game, but it takes you into a mysterious world and offers free exploration.

Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4)

Street Fighter 6 was released in the year 2023, and it features a Diverse Roaster of 18 fighters. You get to play legendary masters and new fan favorites like Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and more in this latest edition with each character featuring striking new redesigns and exhilarating cinematic specials. The game has the capability to entertain casual players and teaches aspiring competitors.

Disney Dreamlight Valley (PS5, PS4)

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a relaxing game, as it is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends. You get over 30 characters to befriend, and the game offers various quests that keep you engaged with the game for a long time. The game was released in 2023, and it offers a core gameplay that revolves around farming, fishing, decorating, and socializing. The storyline of the game is compelling enough to keep you immersed in the game. If the game joins PS Plus as expected, then you are in for a real treat.

Goat Simulator 3

The game can be designated as glorified nonsense, as you play as an unstoppable goat who has the capability to sprint like a jet, headbutt anything into space, and also drag anything from people to huge tanks with its weirdly elastic tongue. The game comes with a respawn button, as you mostly fall through the roofs, or get stuck into the walls. The experience is not too good when it comes to gaming. If the game comes to PS Plus library this month, then play it only if you want to try something entirely new with no expectations on pure gaming front.

EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports FC 25 has been a popular game among most of the sports fans. The game lets you team up with 5v5 rush, a new way to play with the friends in the Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush you can create your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item. EA Sports FC 25 is an improvement over FC 24 as it offers detailed tactics, and a fast-paced 5v5. This game could be a valuable addition to the PS Plus Free Games list for May 2025, as it offers an interesting gameplay.

Destiny 2- The Final Shape

PS Plus community has demanded the game for the platform, and this makes it an excellent choice for the PS Plus games library. The Final Shape includes the new story campaign, three new Supers, a new destination, new weapons and armor to collect, and one Episode in the year of The Final Shape.

