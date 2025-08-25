Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Enters Final Battle-How to Get the Duo Emote?

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 was launched with the OB50 Update across all servers. Since then, the complete battlefield has gone a change and every day some new Ninja events are launched on the platform. The collab also brings some free rewards events, but most of the events are launched under Luck Royale events, where the players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to get exclusive rewards. After the Obito Ring Event, a new Luck Royale Faded Event has been launched across the servers, and the event is known as ‘Final Battle’ event. The event brings an exclusive duo emote as reward for the players. Faded Wheel events are really popular in Free Fire MAX, as they allow the players to customize their Prize Pool.

Free Fire MAX Final Battle Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on August 25, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 7 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to maker spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Final Battle Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Final Battle Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, you can make your first spin for free and after that you will be required to spend 19 Free Fire MAX diamonds for the second spin.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Final Battle Event- Rewards

The Final Battle Duo Emote

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 2

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 3

Naruto Universal Tokens x 5

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Final Battle event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

