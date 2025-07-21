Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Ring Event-Get Squid Game Gloo Wall and Pink Guard Bundle

Free Fire MAX crossovers are really popular and after the successful Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab, a new crossover Free Fire MAX x Squid Game has been launched for the server. The event brings free login rewards like the Gold Royale voucher and the Luck Royale voucher. Also, on July 19 and 20 we had the DDAKJI Master challenge in the Free Fire MAX x Squid Game crossover, where the players had an opportunity to earn 4.56 million Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in select cities in India. The crossover is still going on and some new events like the Luck Royale, Squid Game Ring Event has now been launched for the server. Squid Game Ring Event brings some exclusive rewards like Pink Guard Super Bundle and Gloo Wall- Red Light, Green Light.

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today and will stay on the server for the next 16 days. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, you need to go to the Squid Game Ring Event.

Now, you need to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off)

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Ring Event- Rewards

Gloo Wall- Red Light, Green Light

Pink Guard Super Bundle

Backpack- Cash Bank

Pink Guard Token x 1

Pink Guard Tokens x 2

Pink Guard Tokens x 3

Pink Guard Tokens x 5

Pink Guard Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Pink Guard Tokens earned by you can be exchanged against various exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the pink guard tokens needed as an exchange for these rewards:

Pink Guard Super Bundle x 225 Pink Guard Tokens

Gloo Wall- Red Light, Green Light x 150 Pink Guard Tokens

Square Mask x 120 Pink Guard Tokens

Triangle Tokens x 100 Pink Guard Tokens

Circle Mask x 80 Pink Guard Tokens

Backpack- Cash Bank x 80 Pink Guard Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Pink Guard Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Pink Guard Token

Supply Crate x 1 Pink Guad Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Pink Guard Token

Bounty Token x 1 Pink Guard Token

Pocket market x 1 Pink Guard Token

Bonfire x 1 Pink Guard Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Pink Guard Token

Secret Clue x 1 Pink Guard Token

Free Fire MAX x Squid Game collab comes with some really exclusive rewards. You just need to spin with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win exclusive rewards in the Squid Game Ring Event.

