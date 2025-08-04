PlayStation 6 and PlayStation Handheld Early Rumors-6x Ray Tracing with Lower Price

PlayStation 6 and PlayStation Handheld rumors are getting hotter day by day, as most of the leaks are pointing towards a 2027 or 2028 release date for the consoles. Now, a recent set of rumors reveal some new features for the two consoles, and the one that looks most impressive is backward compatibility with PS5 and PS4 consoles. Now, in a recent leak by the user Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID) on Gaming subreddit, more details about the PS6 and PlayStation Handheld have been revealed along with their respective project codenames. The project codename for the PS6 is “Orion” and for PlayStation Handheld is “Canis”.

Advertisment

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’, where the rumored features of the two consoles have been listed:

We got PlayStation 6 leaks before GTA 6



- Likely targeting a Fall 2027 or Early 2028 launch

- Chiplet design “Navi 5”

- Powered by 40-48 RDNA 5 Compute Units at 3GHz or higher and 8x Zen 6 cores

- 3x graphics performance and at least 6x ray-tracing

- Backwards compatible with… pic.twitter.com/BstiixtIMj — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) August 1, 2025

PlayStation 6- Rumored Specs

Chiplet Design, with some mention of possibly utilizing "Navi 5" Desktop chiplets.

Backwards Compatibility to PS5 and PS4 Generations. (no mention of PS3)

Heavy Emphasis on Cost Constraints, and keeping power lower than PS5.

Manufacturing Planned for Mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 or Early-2028 Release Date.

160W TBP

8 x Zen 6 (or later) Cores

40-48 RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 3GHz+

160-bit or 192-bit bus w/ GDDR7@32GT/s+-

Rasterization Performance estimated to be ~3x PS5 (Ray Tracing Uplift Expected to be Higher)

PlayStation Handheld- Rumored Specs

Monolithic 3nm Die

Backwards Compatibility to PS5 and PS4 Generations.

Canis includes a MicroSD Slot, M.2 SSD Slot, Haptic Vibration, Dual Mics, and a Touchscreen.

Specifically, a diagram states that the USB-C port has video out capabilities.

Manufacturing Planned for Mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 or Early-2028 Release Date.

15W TBP

4 x Zen 6c Cores

12-20 RDNA 5 Compute Units @ 1.6-2GHz

128-bit bus w/ LPDDR5X-7500+

Rasterization Performance estimated to be ~0.5x PS5 (RT Expected to be higher than this)

Canis should beat XBOX Ally X in performance, but it doesn't come off as a "powerhouse".

PS6 and PlayStation Handheld Rumors- What's in Store?

So, now the two consoles are planned for a 2027 or 2028 release as per the rumors. Most of the fans were expecting PS6 to be an expensive console based on its specs, but it looks like Sony is focusing more on delivering a next-gen console at a lower price. PS5 Pro is an excellent console, but it couldn’t achieve the success that PS5 achieved because of its high price and its missing Disc Drive. Sony has already made it clear that its next-gen console would take into consideration the limitations of the PS5 Pro console and one can expect that this time Sony would launch a console with a Disc Srive coupled with a reasonable price.

Sony caters to almost 170 countries of the world, and this makes it important for Sony to take into consideration the demands of the mass market, which mostly need a focus on issues like diversity in internet connectivity and balanced pricing. A lot of people who love to play PlayStation games, would be happy to have a next-gen console that works to bring a balance between the new-age features and pricing.

Also Read:

Sony’s PS6 Release Date Leaked by a Scrapped Blade Runner Game-Rum…

Sony’s PlayStation 6 Reportedly Set to Release in 2027 as the Next-Gen Console

Rockstar’s New Job Listings Reveal Details on GTA 6 Online Creator Platform

GTA 6 Has Been Under Development for 8 Years, but we still Get Delay Rumors