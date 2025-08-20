Free Fire MAX Obito Ring Event-Get AK47 Akatsuki Theme Gun Skin and a Free Spin

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab has brought some exclusive ninja bundles, gun skins, and ninja weapons as reward to the platform. Some of the rewards in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab are free, as they belong to the free rewards events calendar, while some of them are paid. The paid events usually fall in the Luck Royale section of the game. Now, after the Lead Emote and Madara Ring Event, Free Fire MAX has brought another interesting Luck Royale event, Obito Ring, for the players. As the name suggests the event is a Universal Ring Event, and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event. The event comes with two exclusive rewards, AK47- Akatsuki Theme Gun Skin and Obito (The Ten Tails’ Jinchuriki Bundle).

Free Fire MAX Obito Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been released today, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Obito Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Obito Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. First spin is free for you, and after that the next spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds. To make 5 spins you need to spend 45 Free Fire MAX diamonds (50% off)

Free Fire MAX Obito Ring Event- Rewards

AK47- Akatsuki Theme Gun Skin

Obito (The Ten Tails’ Jinchuriki Bundle)

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 3

Naruto Universal Tokens x 5

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Obito Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Free Fire MAX Universal Ring Events bring an opportunity where the players can use their earned Naruto Universal Ring Tokens as an exchange against rewards like AK47- Akatsuki Theme. Here are the rewards and the tokens needed as an exchange for these rewards:

AK47- Akatsuki Theme Gun Skin x 200 Naruto Universal Ring Tokens

Obito (The Ten Tails’ Jinchuriki Bundle) x 200 Naruto Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Supply Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bounty Token x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Pocket Market x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bonfire x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Secret Clue x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Free Fire MAX Obito Ring Evet will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn rewards.

