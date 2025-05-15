Sony’s PlayStation 6 Spotted in GTA 6 Trailer 2 by the Fans-Rumors

Rockstar Games made the fans extremely happy with the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game earlier this week. This quiet release of GTA 6 marketing materials also served as a compensation for the delay in GTA 6 release, which is now officially scheduled to release in the fall of 2025. So, the real debate here is whether we have got PlayStation 6 before GTA 6. The way the things are going around in the gaming industry right now, it doesn’t look like a far-fetched thought in any way. Earlier a scrapped Blade Runner game also revealed that Sony’s PS6 would launch in the year 2027, as the game was designed to be marketed for the next-gen PlayStation Consoles like the PlayStation 6.

Now, Grand Theft Auto 6, a real upcoming grand entry in the GTA Series of games, has already been through various rumors, and some of them have been a huge source of entertainment for the passionate gaming enthusiasts. After the GTA 6 release delay announcement, the fans had started picking up clues from GTA 6 trailer 2 and screenshots in order to kill their wait time, which would eventually last till the official release of the highly anticipated game. This delay news faced massive backlash from some GTA 6 fans, while some of them were happy that Rockstar Games is focusing on delivering more than what was promised from the game. The hype for the game could have really been killed, if Rockstar Games had not immediately come up with GTA 6 trailer 2 and gameplay screenshots release after the GTA 6 release delay announcement.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5

After the release of GTA 6 trailer 2, Rockstar Games posted this on ‘X’, “Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.”

Here is the post by Rockstar Games on ‘X’:

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes. pic.twitter.com/JWFfVYm3on — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 7, 2025

GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but after this post by Rockstar Games the fans think that they are in favor of PlayStation consoles for delivering a higher and smoother gameplay performance.

How the Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted PS6 Console in GTA 6 Trailer 2?

GTA 6 has real passionate fans and they are the ones who have completely analyzed trailer 2 and, in the process, they believe that they have come across PlayStation 6 in the trailer. The scene that has caught everyone’s eye is the one where Lucia returns from a community service and there the fans have seen a discarded DualSense controller and a PS5. Most of the fans believe that the product shown doesn’t look like a real PS5, and the main reason behind it is that Rockstar Games is not allowed to use real brands. This has given some of the fans an idea that this could be a PS6 and they are happy that they have got their first look at PS6. The device in the screenshot in trailer 2 is slimmer than PS5 and has a little blue light down in the middle.

PlayStation 6 Rumors- Is PlayStation Rockstar’s Favorite Brand?

PlayStation 6 rumors are getting hotter day by day, and the fans believe that GTA 6 on PS5 Pro or a next-gen console like the PS6 could deliver much better performance. Rockstar has also shown its love for PlayStation consoles by accepting that the Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5. According to the rumors, Sony is reportedly working on a next-gen PlayStation 6 console that will launch towards the end of 2027. PS6 is reported to launch with features like UDNA, Zen 6, Advanced PSSR, Machine Learning/ AI Tech, New Dualsense, and Backward Compatibility. Also, collaboration between Sony and AMD for building the PS6 console gives it access to 3D V-Cache technology that will increase the on-chip memory of the device.

So, now the fans are looking forward to the release of GTA 6, and they would really like to see the game run smoothly on a PS6 or PS5 Pro console. All the details given here are just rumors, and nothing has been revealed officially by Rockstar Games on this front. So, the fans need to wait for GTA 6 launch and also the rumored PS6 launch in order to see how the game works on the next-gen console.

