The Game Awards 2025 Confirmed vs Likely Reveals-Will it Reveal GTA 6 Trailer 3?

The Game Awards Show 2025 will be streamed live on December 11, 2025, and nominees across all categories have revealed. The nominees for the Game of the Year are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a total of all nominations making it the strongest contender for the Game of the Year Award. Apart from this in the Most Anticipated Game category we have, Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games, 007 First Light from IO Interactive, Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games, Resident Evil Requiem from Capcom, and The Witcher IV from CD Projekt Red. The show also features some reveals from popular upcoming games like GTA 6, and based on this fact the fans are now thinking whether Rockstar Games will reveal GTA 6 trailer 3 in The Game Awards 2025 show.

The Game Awards 2025- Confirmed vs Likely Reveals

A post on Gaming subreddit has revealed confirmed vs likely game reveals for the Game Awards Show 2025.

Confirmed Reveals:

Resident Evil Requiem: The title has been rated, and Capcom confirmed a "World Premiere" slot.

Exodus: New gameplay trailer confirmed by Geoff.

Neon Giant's "Project Impact": The devs tweeted a teaser for the 11th.

Heavily Rumored/ Likely Reveals

Death Stranding 2 (PC Port Date): Kojima is in LA. It’s happening.

Control: Resonant: The trademark just filed this week matches the "Remedy" slot rumors.

Silent Hill Remake (Update): Konami has been quiet, but insiders are saying we get a release date here.

Debunked/Unlikely

Half-Life 3: (Obviously).

GTA 6: Rockstar usually does their own thing, don't hold your breath for a trailer here.

Will GTA 6 Trailer 3 be Revealed at The Game Awards 2025?

GTA 6 has been nominated for the Most Anticipated Game category two years in a row and this has sparked rumors on whether the Game Awards 2025 will reveal GTA 6 trailer 3. The hopes are mild, but they are still alive. GTA 6 won the title for the Most Anticipated Game in the year 2024, but it has been nominated again in the same category in the Game Awards 2025. GTA 6 has been delayed twice, and now the game is set to release on November 19, 2026, but the hype is still at an all time high. In 2024 also the hopes were high that Rockstar Games would reveal GTA 6 trailer 2, as nothing had been revealed on the game after trailer 1 release in December 2023. However, the fans got their second trailer for GTA 6 in May 2025, and nothing was revealed on GTA 6 in The Game Awards 2024. GTA 6 has now been delayed, and there are even slimmer chances of getting any kind of reveal on the game in The Game Awards 2025, as Rockstar Games usually releases trailer 3 for its upcoming games just a few months before their release.

GTA 6 trailer 3 is highly awaited by the fans, but no one knows when Rockstar Games will come up with their next official announcement. GTA 6 delay has already created enough buzz in the industry, and now the fans are just hoping for the release of the game without any further delay.

