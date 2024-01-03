Free Fire MAX Update 2023- Play Free Fire MAX with New Clash Squad and Solo Dare Updates

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular game which keeps the fans engaged with regular updates in the gameplay of the game. Free Fire MAX update 2023 download comes with a whole new set of interesting updates to the game in the form of New Zombie Hunt Series, the redesigned peak, and a new character Suzy, the Bounty Hunter. The gameplay and the graphics make Free Fire MAX an immersive game for the players and every update has something really new to keep the game popular and interesting.
Free Fire MAX- The Game
Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. The game becomes even more interesting if you form a squad of four by teaming up with 3 more friends or players in the game. The rule for winning the game is ‘to be the last person or the last team standing alive on the island’. The players can make use of a whole suite of weapons ranging from guns to grenades in order to fight and survive in the game.
Steps for Free Fire MAX Update 2023 Download
- Install the APK and OBB file for the Free Fire MAX Update 2023 from the Google Play Store- Click Here
- On your Android device go to ‘Settings and Security’ and enable the option ‘Install from Unknown Source’. Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources
- Then move on to copying the ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ folder containing the OBB file to Android/OBB
- Once the file is copied, open the link on your android device and start playing the game.
Check the Minimum System Requirements to Play Free Fire MAX on Android
RAM- 2 GB
Android Version- 4.1 and Above
What’s New in Free Fire MAX Update 2023?
The Return of Zombie Hunt
Zombie hunt returns in Free Fire MAX Update 2023 with new maps, new enemies and new bosses. There is also a new Zombie Hunt: Double Evil Feature which puts your monster fighting skills to test. The changes in the new update include a new redesigned interface for Zombie Hunt, new rotating maps, new zombies and first completion rewards for each difficulty level.
Clash Squad
M1887-X can now be purchased directly from the CS Store. On capturing the special Cyber Airdrop, you will get access to better equipment than the regular airdrop and you will also earn Cyber Points which can be used to purchase powerful items and the super M1887-X.
What are the Rules of the Game?
- Cyber Drops will appear in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th rounds of Clash Squad matches.
- The transparent cyber drop will become gradually materialized once you have captured it. Till the time it is transparent, it will not block bullets, but as soon as it materializes it acts as a barrier.
- Cyber Airdrop needs to be captured by the players for 10-12 seconds to be unlocked, so that the players can obtain weapons, Cyber points, and equipment.
- You need to knock down the enemies in the capturing area in order to get hold of the Cyber Drop. The team that is still standing in the capturing area after the fight gets ownership over the Airdrop.
Battle Royale
New in-match quest- Defence Arsenal and Solo Dare are the new additions to battle royale in Free Fire MAX. In Defence Arsenal quest, the players no longer need keys to unlock the arsenals. Solo Dare mission can be purchased for free from the vending machines by the last surviving player when all the team mates are eliminated in the game. Solo dare mission can be purchased for a maximum of 5 times by all players in a match.
Map Adjustments
The entire loot level of the peak in Bermuda map has been raised. The height of the peak has been lowered in comparison to other locations for greater space of battles around the Peak. Also, the original buildings have been removed and the entire building layout of the peak has been reset. The hangar has come out with new shelters and new routes. In Factory adjustments in the map in Free Fire MAX Update 2023, the height of the third floor has been reduced and the interiors of the factory have been brightened.
New Character and Pets
Suzy, the new character in the game is a bounty assassin who is kind at heart. Character rework have been done for Antonio, Nairi and Shirou.
FAQ
Is Free Fire MAX Update 2023 available on Google Play Store?
Yes, Free Fire MAX Update 2023 can be downloaded and installed from the Google Play Store on your Android device. Play Store brings you the latest update from 2nd August, 2023.
How much GB is Free Fire MAX for Android?
The download size of Free Fire MAX is 0.93 GB for an Android device. Since, the game has a heavy download file, you can try Free Fire MAX Online game before deciding on downloading the full game on your Android Device.
Free Fire MAX update 2023 brings a whole new set of exciting features to the game. The new and improved gameplay provided by the Free Fire MAX update 2023 will definitely make the game more interesting for the players.
