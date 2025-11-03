Best camera smartphones under Rs 25000_ Capture every moment like a pro

Should you be in the market in search of a smartphone that does not exceed Rs25,000, but that is a high-quality one in terms of photography, 2025 has never had as many choices as it has at present. The mid-range gadgets today are fitted with flagship quality sensors, superior AI image processing, and high refresh rate AMOLED displays that ensure the capture and viewing of photos is a delight. You will like portrait photography, expansive landscapes, and capturing low-light shots, and all of these phones provide an experience that is both creative and powerful. The list below is a list of Best camera smartphones under Rs 25000 to take pictures in 2025, along with examples of the type of photography each of them can be best at capturing, such as nightscapes, travel blogs, etc.

Poco X7 Pro 5G

The Poco X7 Pro 5G is the Best camera smartphones under Rs 25000. It combines a 50MP Sony IMX camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, which produces clear night-time images with a balanced exposure. Its AMOLED screen of 1.5K and its Ultra processor of Dimensity 8400 are enough to be sure that post-editing will be clean and lively.

If you are taking a picture of a city skyline at night, the Poco X7 Pro has an ability to keep lights clear and not to overexpose street lights, providing you with those movie-like night shots that are the main feature of Instagram reels.

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord CE5 is a bright star as far as natural portrait photography is concerned. The 50MP primary and 16MP front camera provide smooth background blur and reliant skin tones. It is on the list of Best camera smartphones under Rs 25000.

The AI depth detection on the Nord CE5 creates DSLR-like subject versus background separation regardless of whether you are capturing professional headshots or candid outdoor portraits.

Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Redmi Note 14 Pro has a 50MP wide, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro to ensure that when you are taking pictures, you are doing it with the precision of the micro-level. This phone is one of the Best camera smartphones under Rs 25000.

This is to capture the texture of flower petals or the finer details of jewellery, the macro mode is able to provide the rich colours and clear details without distortion. Its 45W charge further makes it ideal for creators on the go.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus has a triple camera with telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses allowing you to use the versatility of lenses to capture photos in various focal lengths.

Zoom in on a monument and still maintain the clarity of the image with the 50MP telephoto and take a panoramic shot of the landscape with the ultra-wide on your next travel adventure. Its IP69 is also a safe option to be used in outdoor photography.

Realme P3 Pro

The Realme P3 Pro 5G offers both balanced tones and steady shot, as the phone has 50MP primary camera, and the stabilisation is based on AI. It is one of the Best camera smartphones under Rs 25000.

You can shoot a cafe vlog or a travel diary: the P3 Pro makes sure that your face is kept clear as you move about the streets or back and forth. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is also capable of providing silky video processing.

Realme P4 Pro

Realme P4 Pro goes the extra mile with front-camera performance that has a 50MP selfie sensor. It aims at the influencers and content creators, who take advantage of the high-contrast front shots.

Shooting in daylight or indoors? The AI exposure control matches the tones in the next Instagram or YouTube thumbnail.

Motorola Edge 60

The Motorola Edge 60 is the phone that delivers more than it should cost. It comes with four cameras (50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto and 50MP front) and is designed to enable professionals to be creative with their shooting.

Take pictures of wildlife with the telephoto lens or change to the ultra-wide view of a panoramic mountain range - the Edge 60 guarantees sharp edges, and the real-life colors every time.

Phones priced below Rs25,000 in 2025 have erased the differences between low-end and high-end phones. Individual phones in this list offer their own area of imaging advantage: the Poco X7 Pro is excellent at taking photos at night, OnePlus Nord CE5 is the ultimate portraitist, and Motorola Edge 60 is the most well-balanced camera bundle.

