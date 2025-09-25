OnePlus 15 camera: Do triple lenses give maximum clarity?

Think of a phone that breaks the rules and dares to be bold, welcome the OnePlus 15! The phone is said to drop the traditional circular camera island, instead adopting a square camera module with a new look that makes the phone look refreshed and modernised. It is also providing a cleaner and more unique look that the fans have been longing to see. In addition to the design, Oneplus will not have the Hasselblad branding on the cameras but will instead change it to its own DetailMax in-house imaging engine. On the whole, the OnePlus 15 promises a new era in the history of the brand, with its original design and with a new camera technology, which will place users and fans on the edge of their seat anticipating the official launch. Read further to know the design changes and a complete switch of OnePlus to discontinue the Hasselblad-themed cameras.

OnePlus 15 design: Triple lens camera design

The upcoming flagship of OnePlus is the OnePlus 15, which is generating a hype because recent leaks indicate significant design transformations. The device will have a superiority to its predecessor whereby there will be a fresh rectangular camera module found at the upper-left portion. The circular camera island is gone: the OnePlus 15 will be offered in the form of a pill with two lenses mounted vertically into it and a third space with a third lens and flash. These redesigns make the phone look more minimalist and functional, resembling the new designs of the OPPO Reno 14 and the One Plus 13s series.

The photos released depict the colour choices of the Absolute Black, Mist Purple, Sand Dune, and a potential new white model where the ceramic frame appears to be matte and has a more expensive and durable feel. It should be the type of body that has a flatter back panel, edge profile, and it is less in depth and is easy to work with. The phone will lack Hasselblad-labeled cameras, and the company is parting ways with the legendary imaging brand and launches its DetailMax engine to capture pictures with better clarity and realism.

There are several sources that state this design redesign will assist OnePlus to establish a new benchmark, display symmetrical front and ultra-thin display frame. The OnePlus 15 is expected to be launched in China in October 2025 and be available in India in January 2026 but will remain relatively affordable. A change in the camera structure, new colours and transition to in house imaging placed OnePlus in a race to impress the fans who desire something new indeed out of their smartphones.







OnePlus 15 camera: No Hasselblad

The choice of OnePlus to discontinue the Hasselblad-themed cameras and instead introduce its own DetailMax imaging engine is a definite change in its approach to photography. DetailMax also focuses on increasing the photo quality and realism through the direct adjustment of the image processing to One Plus hardware. This novel engine will be aimed at introducing more nuances, minimising sounds, and creating more realistic and natural colors, which will bring something new to mobile photography that is distinctively from the OnePlus.

But to leave behind Hasselblad is to also leave behind the fine colour science and professional-level tuning that the legendary camera brand added to previous models. The use of Hasselblad provided the perfect match of colour, iconic photo look, and the highest level of calibration to provide the photo with specific quality that could be appreciated by photography lovers. Without this collaboration, OnePlus could fail to have the subtle colour grading and professional portrait features that characterised its former flagship cameras.

Overall, the DetailMax engine may introduce substantial changes by getting software and hardware closer to each other, increasing the sharpness and the realism of the image. However, when it comes to the lack of professional experience of Hasselblad, some of the high-quality photography features and color accuracy can be less noticeable. In the end, DetailMax will be operated well based on the capability of OnePlus in innovating and matching or exceeding the high standards of its previous partnership. This change also indicates the confidence that OnePlus has in its own imaging technology because it is establishing its identity without being dependent on other companies.

OnePlus 15: Specifications(Expected)

Specification Details Display 6.78-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5 K resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Rear Cameras Triple camera: 3 x 50MP sensors (main + secondary + flash) Front Camera 16MP (expected, based on predecessor trends) Battery 7000mAh capacity, 120W fast charging Operating System OxygenOS 16 (Android 16 based) Camera Engine New proprietary DetailMax imaging engine Build & Design Matte ceramic frame, flat back panel, ultra-thin bezels, rectangular camera module with pill-shaped dual lens and separate flash Available Colors Absolute Black, Mist Purple, Sand Dune, White (rumored) Dimensions Slimmer and flatter than OnePlus 13, exact measurements TBD Launch Timeline Expected October 2025 in China, early 2026 in India

The company seeks to explore the world in more realistic and clearer ways by not over-processing photographs. The CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, emphasised that even though the sophisticated colour science of Hasselblad has influenced the photographic signature of the company, the new DetailMax engine is a new beginning that will be based on the idea of true-to-life photos, with more depth and clarity. DetailMax is developed using user and expert feedback, and it is built completely from scratch to utilise the full potential of computational photography, in particular, enhancing zoom and fine details.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.