GTA 6 Realism Will Amaze Everyone, Says Former Rockstar Developer

GTA 6 is one game, where AI integration will break the existing wall between the virtual world and reality. Rockstar Games is already positioning the game as one of the most immersive games ever created, and the official trailer for the game gave a small glimpse of this much-awaited realistic world to the fans. A post on subreddit by the user ‘Past-Quote-411’, states that “Former Rockstar Developer Confirms that the realism of GTA 6 will amaze everyone, saying he is excited to see everyone’s reaction, when the game releases”. GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and the city will be featured in the most realistic way with dazzling lights, night clubs, realistic NPCs deeply immersed in a whole new world that ranges from oceans to dense forests, and lively beaches. The first trailer for the game mostly focused on Lucia, who is also the female protagonist of the game, and the fans are now hoping to get more information on, Jason, the male protagonist of the game, with the release of the trailer 2 for the game.

Advertisment

GTA 6- How Realism Will Break All Barriers?

GTA Games take you on an adventurous journey in an expansive open world that is full of heists and drama, and GTA 6 too will carry the heart and soul of the GTA Series games, but with much more realism. Rockstar Games has been known for delivering an unbeatable experience through their games, even with console hardware limitations, and this is the reason why the Take Two Boss is not worried about the performance of GTA 6 on X box Series S consoles. GTA 6 is definitely going to be more realistic than its predecessors, as promised by Rockstar Games, and trailer 1 for the game though was not much elaborate on the information front, but it revealed a lot about the detailed representation of the actual world in the game.

A Look into the Detailed Representation Showcased in Trailer 1

Advertisment

Trailer 1 for the game featured ‘Real-Time Physical Simulated Water’, which actually allows activities like Surfing. The trailer also featured more realistic textures and sunrises. Also, the leaks reveal that GTA 6 would have a real-time weather system, which causes waves or wind affecting vegetation.

The volumetric cloud system has been carried from RDR2, but it seems to be much improved in GTA 6. As seen in Trailer 1, character shadows on the sand follow the waviness on the sand, and this refers to the use of an advanced parallax shader for terrain. Another realistic scene in trailer 1 is where NPCs throw items at each other and catch them seamlessly, and this points to the use of efficient technology in the development of the game.

AI enabled NPCs in GTA 6 will definitely take the realism to a whole new level. GTA 6 Countdown posted on X “Advanced AI showcased with NPCs’ ability to parallel park, walk/ride in groups for the first time and the ability to interact in real time where an NPC tosses a drink to another.”

Advertisment

- Advanced AI showcased with NPCs’ ability to parallel park, walk/ride in groups for the first time and the ability to interact in real time where an NPC tosses a drink to another.

(15/15) pic.twitter.com/ckltFvqP3P — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 14, 2024

Trailer 1, was perfect in every way, and the realism was enhanced with the wide expanse of Vice City, and the high density of NPCs.

Advertisment

Features with sheer attention to details, like the pedestrians filling the streets, and recognizable buildings and restaurants take realism to a completely new level. No wonder the fans actually believe that the game is going to more realistic than RDR2, and they might be right in what they are thinking.

Looking Beyond the Realism of GTA 6 Trailer 1

Watch this video on ‘X’, where Rockstar Games has thought of the unbelievable by featuring a detail on ‘struggle for oxygen’. No other gaming company in the world would have thought of using such a minor detail for showcasing realism in their game. This might be just a hint at how realistic GTA 6 might be with Rockstar Games' passion for creating realistic games.

Advertisment

Before you doubt the legitimacy of GTA 6, this video serves as proof Rockstar Games is the king of realism in modern gaming.



I bet that no other Game Studio ever thought of this "struggling for oxygen" detail in any of their games.



GTA 6 is currently on development for 10… pic.twitter.com/PTF3HBLMEx — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) November 19, 2023

Other leaked features apart from the improved AI include surrendering to the police during a robbery, purchasing gumballs from the gumball machine, hair and facial hair systems, and the New Police System.

Advertisment

GTA 6 world is a satirical representation of Florida in every way, as shown in the trailer, and what makes it perfect is the excellent graphical representation of Vice City with two iconic protagonists, Jason and Lucia. Trailer 1 is the window through which the fans got a glimpse of GTA 6, and if the released trailer is an actual part of the game, then the game deserves the hype it actually holds.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Fans Believe that You Don’t Need PS5 Pro for Superb Performance

Advertisment

Play GTA 6 on PS5 with Upcoming PS5 Black Friday Deals for 2024

PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deals for 2024-Expected Slash in Prices



Free Fire MAX Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event-Get Groza Gun Skins