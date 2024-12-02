Amazon Black Friday Deals India 2024-Get 40% Off on OnePlus and realme

Amazon has launched its Black Friday deals officially for the first time in India. This Black Friday sale on Amazon brings to you amazing discounts of up to 40% on realme, Oneplus, and iQOO mobiles. The Black Friday sale on Amazon is available from 29th of November to 2nd of December and it is applicable across various smartphone brands available on the platform.

Advertisment

Here are some of the best Black Friday smartphone deals on Amazon:

realme Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals

realme GT 7 Pro (Galaxy Grey,12GB+256GB)- Get it for Rs. 59,999 on Amazon (14% Off)

Advertisment

Processor Octa core (4.32 GHz, Dual Core + 3.53 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 12 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) FHD+, LTPO AMOLED/ 120 Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP, 16 MP Front Camera Battery 5800 mAhSuper VOOC ChargingUSB Type-C Port OS Android v15

realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)- Get is for Rs. 12,999 (28% Off)

Advertisment

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus RAM 6 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm), 120 Hz Refresh Rate Camera 50 MP + 2 MP, 8 MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAh OS Android v14

realme NARZO N65 5G (Deep Green 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 11,499 (18% Off)

Advertisment

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM 4 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Camera 50 MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAh OS Android v14

realme GT 6T 5G (Fluid Silver,8GB RAM+128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 30,999 (9% Off)

Advertisment

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 RAM 8 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Camera 50 MP + 8 MP, 32 MP Front Camera Battery 5500 mAh OS Android v14

OnePlus Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals

Advertisment

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (Super Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 19,999 (5% Off)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM 8 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Camera 50 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera Battery 5500 mAh OS Android v14

Advertisment

Oneplus Open (Emerald Dusk, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)- Get it for Rs. 99,999 (29% Off)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16 GB Display 7.82 inches (19.86 cm) Camera 48 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP, 20 MP + 32 MP Front Camera Battery 4805 mAh OS Android v13

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 16,999 (37% Off)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G RAM 8 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAh OS Android v13

iQOO Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (Aqua Flow, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 10,498 (28% Off)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM 4 GB Display 6.56 inches (16.66 cm), 8 MP Front Camera Camera 50 MP + 2 MP, 8 MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAh OS Android v14

iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 18,498 (26% Off)

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 RAM 8 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Camera 50 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera Battery 5000 mAh OS Android v14

Amazon Black Friday deals bring some amazing gadgets and accessories on sale for the consumers. You can avail these deals for a limited time only, and get the best available product at a heavy discount.

Also Read:

GTA Online Weekly Update Black Friday Deals and Winter DLC Teaser

PS5 Console Prices Slashed-Play GTA 6 with PS Black Friday Deals

Xbox Games Early Black Friday Deals-Unwrap the Deals on Xbox Game Pass

GTA 6 Trailer 2 on December 3 with PS and Rockstar Partnership Leaks