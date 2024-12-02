Amazon Black Friday Deals India 2024-Get 40% Off on OnePlus and realme

Amazon has launched its Black Friday deals officially for the first time in India. This Black Friday sale on Amazon brings to you amazing discounts of up to 40% on realme, Oneplus, and iQOO mobiles. The Black Friday sale on Amazon is available from 29th of November to 2nd of December and it is applicable across various smartphone brands available on the platform.
Here are some of the best Black Friday smartphone deals on Amazon:
realme Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals
realme GT 7 Pro (Galaxy Grey,12GB+256GB)- Get it for Rs. 59,999 on Amazon (14% Off)
|
Processor
|
Octa core (4.32 GHz, Dual Core + 3.53 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 8 Elite
|
RAM
|
12 GB
|
Display
|
6.78 inches (17.22 cm) FHD+, LTPO AMOLED/ 120 Hz Refresh Rate
|
Camera
|
50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP, 16 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5800 mAhSuper VOOC ChargingUSB Type-C Port
|
OS
|
Android v15
realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)- Get is for Rs. 12,999 (28% Off)
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
|
RAM
|
6 GB
|
Display
|
6.72 inches (17.07 cm), 120 Hz Refresh Rate
|
Camera
|
50 MP + 2 MP, 8 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5000 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v14
realme NARZO N65 5G (Deep Green 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 11,499 (18% Off)
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|
RAM
|
4 GB
|
Display
|
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
|
Camera
|
50 MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5000 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v14
realme GT 6T 5G (Fluid Silver,8GB RAM+128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 30,999 (9% Off)
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
Display
|
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
|
Camera
|
50 MP + 8 MP, 32 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5500 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v14
OnePlus Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (Super Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 19,999 (5% Off)
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
Display
|
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
|
Camera
|
50 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5500 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v14
Oneplus Open (Emerald Dusk, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)- Get it for Rs. 99,999 (29% Off)
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|
RAM
|
16 GB
|
Display
|
7.82 inches (19.86 cm)
|
Camera
|
48 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP, 20 MP + 32 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
4805 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v13
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 16,999 (37% Off)
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
Display
|
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
|
Camera
|
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5000 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v13
iQOO Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (Aqua Flow, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 10,498 (28% Off)
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|
RAM
|
4 GB
|
Display
|
6.56 inches (16.66 cm), 8 MP Front Camera
|
Camera
|
50 MP + 2 MP, 8 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5000 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v14
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 18,498 (26% Off)
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
Display
|
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
|
Camera
|
50 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera
|
Battery
|
5000 mAh
|
OS
|
Android v14
Amazon Black Friday deals bring some amazing gadgets and accessories on sale for the consumers. You can avail these deals for a limited time only, and get the best available product at a heavy discount.
