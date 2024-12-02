Subscribe

Amazon Black Friday Deals India 2024-Get 40% Off on OnePlus and realme

Neha Joshi
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2024

Amazon Black Friday Deals India 2024

Amazon has launched its Black Friday deals officially for the first time in India. This Black Friday sale on Amazon brings to you amazing discounts of up to 40% on realme, Oneplus, and iQOO mobiles. The Black Friday sale on Amazon is available from 29th of November to 2nd of December and it is applicable across various smartphone brands available on the platform.

Here are some of the best Black Friday smartphone deals on Amazon:

realme Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals

realme GT 7 Pro (Galaxy Grey,12GB+256GB)- Get it for Rs. 59,999 on Amazon (14% Off)

Processor

Octa core (4.32 GHz, Dual Core + 3.53 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.78 inches (17.22 cm) FHD+, LTPO AMOLED/ 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP, 16 MP Front Camera

Battery

5800 mAhSuper VOOC ChargingUSB Type-C Port

 

OS

Android v15

 

realme NARZO 70x 5G (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)- Get is for Rs. 12,999 (28% Off)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.72 inches (17.07 cm), 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Camera

50 MP + 2 MP, 8 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh

 

OS

Android v14

 

realme NARZO N65 5G (Deep Green 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 11,499 (18% Off)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Camera

50 MP Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh

 

OS

Android v14

 

realme GT 6T 5G (Fluid Silver,8GB RAM+128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 30,999 (9% Off)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Camera

50 MP + 8 MP, 32 MP Front Camera

Battery

5500 mAh

 

OS

Android v14

 

OnePlus Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (Super Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 19,999 (5% Off)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

 

Camera

50 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera

Battery

5500 mAh

 

OS

Android v14

 

Oneplus Open (Emerald Dusk, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)- Get it for Rs. 99,999 (29% Off)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

16 GB

Display

7.82 inches (19.86 cm)

Camera

48 MP + 48 MP + 64 MP, 20 MP + 32 MP Front Camera

Battery

4805 mAh

 

OS

Android v13

 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 16,999 (37% Off)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh

 

OS

Android v13

 

iQOO Smartphones Amazon Black Friday Deals

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G (Aqua Flow, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 10,498 (28% Off)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.56 inches (16.66 cm), 8 MP Front Camera

 

Camera

50 MP + 2 MP, 8 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh

 

OS

Android v14

 

iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 18,498 (26% Off)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Camera

50 MP + 2 MP, 16 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh

 

OS

Android v14

 

Amazon Black Friday deals bring some amazing gadgets and accessories on sale for the consumers. You can avail these deals for a limited time only, and get the best available product at a heavy discount.

