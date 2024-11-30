GTA 6 Trailer 2 on December 3 with PS and Rockstar Partnership Leaks

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date is still an unsolved mystery, which most of the fans are trying to solve with the help of clues and hints given by Rockstar Games. Though the fans are really frustrated and angry with Rockstar Games, but this has not impacted the hype for GTA 6 in any way. Earlier the fans were looking at the moon theory which predicted the release date for GTA 6 trailer 2 as November 22nd, but all has failed and now some new leaks suggest that the trailer is going to drop on the 3rd of December 2024.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 New Leaks

The new leaks started with a conversation on social media, where the fans found a connection between the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date on December 3rd and the release of the new GTA Online Winter Update. GTA online Winter Update is due 1 week after the 3rd of December, and Rockstar Games did the exact same thing last year when they released the official trailer 1 for the game. Also, the leaker Bilbil-Kun, who leaked the PS5 Pro design has hinted at a PlayStation event. The ad for PlayStation ‘Play has no limits’ by Sony also shows the date 03-12-2024, and now the fans are speculating that Rockstar is going for a partnership with PlayStation to market GTA 6, and some kind of gameplay reveal or trailer 2 announcement will surely be revealed on December 3rd, 2024. PlayStation event is rumored to take place on 3rd December 2024, as it marks the 3oth Anniversary of the popular brand. Fans are expecting a state of play event or a showcase is highly expected in the PlayStation event.

GTA 6 Marketing Rights for PlayStation- Is that a Possibility?

Rockstar does not actually need any kind of support to market a popular upcoming AAA title like GTA 6, but the leaks suggest that PlayStation might get exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6. The only reason that indicates the possibility of any kind of information coming up on GTA 6 trailer 2 on December 3rd 2024, is the huge gap between the first and second official trailer for GTA 6. The fans are getting desperate now, but the only reason that seems to be stopping Rockstar from marketing the game could be a partnership with Sony PlayStation with respect to GTA 6. The game is scheduled to release on time, according to Take Two Interactive and this makes this partnership the only reason for the delay in releasing any information on the game. So, if the rumors stand true, then the fans can expect a GTA 6 PS5 Pro bundle and some exclusive marketing materials for the game. Though exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6 does not refer to the fact that the game would not be available for the Xbox consoles.

Also, the fans believe that if the partnership between Rockstar and PlayStation happens, then a GTA 6 themed PS5 bundle would be a major selling point for the game and the console.

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game, and no information has been officially released by Rockstar as yet on the trailer 2 release date of the game. The rumors if stand true then it is going to be a win-win situation for Sony and Rockstar.

