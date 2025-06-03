Moto G Play (2024) and Moto G 5G (2024): Which is a better deal?

From the beginning, value for your budget has always been the main focus for the new Moto G Play (2024) and Moto G 5G (2024). While the Motorola phones cost a lot, you get a decent battery, smooth screen and Snapdragon processors for smooth operation. Actually, there are a lot of factors that could play a role in your decision. Here is a detailed comparison between Moto G Play (2024) and Moto G 5G (2024) that aims to give you the important details.

Design and build

All sides of the phones are filled with thick bezels which is standard for low-budget phones. Hole-punch cameras have an advantage over waterdrop cameras because they take up less space.

Although similar in shape, the Moto G 5G (2024) has ecological leather on its back instead of plastic which the Moto G Play (2024) has. As a result, there are fewer chances for fingerprint marks and the phone remains protected if it falls unexpectedly.

Display

The screen on the Moto G Play measures 6.5 inches and uses a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The Moto G 5G measures 6.6 inches and can update the screen at a higher rate of 120 Hz. Both phones have the same HD+ screen resolution.

It is correct that the Moto G Play has excellent protection for its screen. Other Motorola phones miss Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but this phone adds it.

Performance and software

The Moto G Play (2024) runs on the Snapdragon 680 chipset. Everyday activities run smoothly with the chipset handling things well. Since there is no 5G modem inside, the Moto G Play doesn't include 5G connectivity.

The Moto G (2024) comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip which has an integrated 5G modem for faster connectivity.

The benchmark results are as follows:

The performance of AnTuTu v10.

Overall performance in AnTuTu is 32% greater for the Moto G 5G (2024) than for the Moto G Play (2024). The GPU shows the biggest improvement, scoring 81% more which means performance improvements in areas dealing with graphics and gaming.

Because of the quicker task shifts, quick opening of apps and faster responses from the device, the 36% higher CPU score and 44% rise in UX performance are quite obvious.

Although the UI on both Motorola phones is smooth, the phone maker’s policy on updates is unsatisfactory because you can only expect one with Android. Motorola phones have struggled with this which is why it needs to be solved by the manufacturer.

Performance on Geekbench v6

In Geekbench tests, the Moto G 5G (2024) shows an impressive 98% better single-core speed compared to the Moto G Play (2024). As a result, things like browsing, launching programs and how responsive the UI is would seem noticeably faster. Apple has made multi-core performance 29% better which is helpful for doing multiple tasks, running background activities or using more demanding apps.

Camera

There is only one camera on the rear of the Moto G Play and it is a 50MP model. Under bright light, it takes images with correct colors and good levels of detail. Pictures taken in low light are often out of focus and look much worse.

The selfie camera on the 8MP model does very well in terms of price. Pictures can occasionally turn out a bit fuzzy because there is no autofocus. All cameras record very clear video. The phone is unable to record videos in 4K.

The Moto G 5G (2024) impresses with its 50MP primary camera for the price range it is sold at. Natural images are produced in the daytime because the camera captures details well, sets white balance accurately and gets colors right. Today, low-light situations work much better for cameras, with faster photo taking and less noise in expanded dynamic range.

The gadget also features a 2MP macro camera on the back though it doesn’t do much to make it stand out. The pictures look out of shape and lack a lot of details. Both rear and front cameras on the Moto G 5G can film video at a good 1080p resolution.

Feature Moto G Play (2024) Moto G 5G (2024) Rear Cameras Single 50MP main camera 50MP main + 2MP macro Daylight Photo Quality Good colors, decent detail Natural images, accurate colors, good detail Low-Light Photo Quality Poor, out of focus, less detail Improved, faster shots, less noise, better dynamic range Macro Camera None 2MP (low detail, not impressive) Selfie Camera 8MP (no autofocus, sometimes fuzzy) 8MP (no autofocus, similar performance) Video Recording (Rear/Front) 1080p (clear video, no 4K) 1080p (clear video, no 4K) 4K Video Support No No

Connectivity

Both phones have Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and various positioning systems for connectivity. But, 5G is something that clearly separates the two models. Although the 2024 Moto G Play is without 5G, 5G is supported by the Moto G 5G (2024).

Battery and Charging

Even after frequent use, the batteries in Motorola phones are able to last past the day. If battery life is a problem, users often have to wait two days between charging. These phones use a large, 5,000mAh battery, just to mention.

The Moto G 5G supports marginally faster charging with a USB-C cable than the Moto G Play which only charges at 15W. Both do not have wireless charging support.

Price and availability

Only one type of Moto G Play (2024) exists, with a price of $130 and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It costs $170 for the Moto G 5G (2024) which is a small increase over last year's model. Even with a bigger 128GB storage, the memory is still 4GB. It offers much more than only more storage space. All Motorola Moto G Play and Moto G 5G phones come in the same shade of blue or green.

Model RAM + Storage Price (USD) Price (INR) Color Options Moto G Play (2024) 4GB + 64GB $130 Rs.11,107 Blue, Green Moto G 5G (2024) 4GB + 128GB $170 Rs.14,517 Blue, Green







Which is a better deal, the Moto G Play (2024) or the Moto G 5G (2024)?

Motorola continues with its mission, supplying smartphones that offer superior value and good performance, as seen in the Moto G Play (2024) and the Moto G 5G (2024). Because they have big batteries, clear HD+ screens and simple Android software, they make good options for regular users.

Nevertheless, the Moto G 5G (2024) clearly stands above others in key aspects. The faster chipset in the 3070 Ti gives you smoother multitasking, better results in games and a longer lasting computer, with nearly twice the single-core speed and 81% better GPU rating. If you spend just $40 more, you’ll get double the storage, a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz, synthetic leather on the back, better camera features and a quick 18W charger.

For those that need an inexpensive phone with good battery life and easy daily use, the Moto G Play (2024) is a reliable choice. If you want a 5G-compatible phone with much better performance, the Moto G 5G (2024) is definitely the top choice.

