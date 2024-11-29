JBL Black Friday Sale 2024-Awesome Deals on JBL PartyBox and Speakers

Black Friday Deals are just the best time to purchase your favorite tech gadgets, as it is the only time when you can get them at a huge, discounted price. JBL is a known brand for high-end home amplification, speakers, and headphones, and it serves the home market as well as the professional market. JBL sells high-quality products, which are usually carry a high price, but with these awesome Black Friday Deals for 2024, you can purchase JBL PartyBox and Home Speakers at a huge discount.

JBL PartyBox Ultimate

The original price of the product is Rs. 164,999, but you can now get the product for Rs. 124,999 (a discount of Rs. 40,000). - Get it Here

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate fills as much space as you’ve got with superior Original JBL Pro Sound, boosted with an immersive Dolby Atmos experience over Wi-Fi. Wireless pairing and multi-speaker connection are easy to set up and can be customized using the JBL One app. It comes with an Output power of 1100W and Dynamic frequency response range of 30Hz-20KHz (-6dB) Hz.

JBL Bar 1300

The original price of the product is Rs. 159,999, but you can now get the product for Rs. 124,999 (a discount of Rs. 35,000). - Get it Here

True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound

Real surround sound with detachable surround speakers

Built-In Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in™

JBL Bar 1000

The original price of the product is Rs. 129,999, but you can now get the product for Rs. 99,999 (a discount of Rs. 30,000). - Get it Here

True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound

Real surround sound with detachable surround speakers

Built-In Wi-Fi with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast built-in™

JBL Authentics 500 (Home Speaker)

The original price of the product is Rs. 79,999, but you can now get the product for Rs. 64,999 (a discount of Rs. 15,000). - Get it Here

Superb sound and performance with Dolby Atmos® Music

Inspired by retro design

Music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi

JBL Authentic 300 (Smart Home Speaker)

The original price of the product is Rs. 54,999, but you can now get the product for Rs. 44,999 (a discount of Rs. 10,000). - Get it Here

Superb sound and performance

Inspired by retro design

Built-in battery

These Black Friday Deals on JBL products are available for a limited time. You can go to the official website of the company and avail all these available discounts.

