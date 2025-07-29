A F1 Legend Says, he will cancel Work When GTA 6 Drops-What About You?

GTA 6 hype has been around for many years now, and with the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots for the game, the hype seems to have crossed all boundaries. GTA 6 was earlier supposed to release in the fall of 2025, but the release of the game was delayed to May 2026 by Rockstar Games. Now, GTA 6 is launching on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Now, we have already heard of some sports professionals, who are really fond of playing popular video games. Most of the Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play video games and they have been seen playing games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and FIFA. But here we are talking about a popular F1 racing legend, Lewis Hamilton, who says, that he will cancel work when GTA 6 drops.

Advertisment

According to a user ‘Dexerto’ on ‘X’ “F1 driver Lewis Hamilton says he'll "cancel" work when GTA 6 drops "I'm dying for the new Grand Theft auto to come out"

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Dexerto’:

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton says he'll "cancel" work when GTA 6 drops



"I'm dying for the new Grand Theft auto to come out" pic.twitter.com/0gxdlpLREn — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 28, 2025

GTA 6 Release- Is the Hype Still Alive?

A lot of GTA 6 fans believe that a lot of people would be on leave on the day of the release of the game. A funny post by a fan says “We need a national GTA day”. So, all this reveals the real hype around GTA 6, and what makes it all the more exciting is the wait for the release. GTA 6 got its first trailer in 2023, and the fans were really excited to get another glimpse of the exciting virtual world of GTA 6 in the year 2024. The year 2024 got only rumors around GTA 6 trailer 2 release date, and none of the theories reached the right conclusion. The year 2025 came as a mixed bag of surprise for the GTA 6 fans, as they got their trailer 2 and seventy screenshots along with the news that GTA 6 release has been delayed from fall 2025 to May 26, 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The fans would have been prepared for the delay, as they had not received anything on the game till 2025, but still the news created a lot of disappointment in the GTA 6 gaming community. The hype for the game was saved by GTA 6 trailer 2 and seventy screenshots that were released quietly by Rockstar Games. GTA 6 hype is expected to generate $2billion revenue in pre-orders, and a lot of financial analysts have stated that the game will change the pricing trend for the upcoming AAA games.

GTA 6 Release- Will GTA 6 Get Delayed Further?

The past trends for Rockstar Games reveal that once they confirm the final release date for any game, they mostly release it on that particular day. With GTA 6, Rockstar Games has broken a lot of past trends, but any further delay in release would create unnecessary pressure on the company from the side of the investors. GTA 6 is right now releasing for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but the PC release date of the game is still unknown.

GTA 6 hype is real, and this is what this new reveal also proves. What would you do, on the day GTA 6 releases? We know that most of the GTA 6 fans would be on leave on the big day, but there still would be some who would wait to get their hands on a copy of the game.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Marketing Gets Closer with All of Rockstar’s Positions Filled Worldwide

GTA 6 to Cost $80 but Set to Make 7.6 billion dollars in First Two Months, Say Analysts

Rockstar Games Bids Farewell to Social Club for a New GTA 6 Era- Rumors

Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event-How to Get AUG Mars Landcrusher?