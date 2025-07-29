Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event-How to Get AUG Mars Landcrusher?

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which features regular gameplay updates and new events. On July 30, 2025, Free Fire MAX will launch the new OB50 update, and along with that Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab Chapter 2 will be launched across all servers. Ninja Trials have already started for the collab and along with some gameplay changes to the BR/CS matches, you will see a new character, Rin Yagami. After the Fist x Gun Skin Event, the latest event on the server is the M14 x AUG Ring Event. As the name suggests it is a Luck Royale, Universal Ring Event, and the event brings some exclusive gun skins like the AUG- Mars Landcrusher and M14- Inner Nightmare to the platform.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX M14 x Aug Ring Event- Release Date

The event was launched on July 28, 2025, and will be available on the server till the next 11 days. It is a Luck Royale event, and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX x AUG Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the M14 x AUG Ring event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

Free Fire MAX M14 x Aug Ring Event- Rewards

M14- Inner Nightmare

M14- Burning Lily

AUG- Mars Landcrusher

AUG- Ventus Oceanbust

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX M14 x Aug Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

If you don’t get a reward by spinning in the event, then as an alternative you can use your owned Universal Ring Tokens as an exchange against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the Universal Ring Tokens required as an exchange against some exclusive rewards in the event:

M14- Inner Nightmare x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

M14- Burning Lily x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

M14- Haunt’s Outrage x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

M14- Egg Hunter x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Mars Landcrusher x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Nebula Skydark x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Ventus Oceanbust x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Aqua Firetaming x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal ring Tokens

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

M14- Burning Lily

Damage ++

Accuracy +

Magazine –

AUG- Mars Landcrusher

Damage ++

Range +

Reload Speed –

M14- Inner Nightmare

Rate of Fire ++

Reload Speed +

Magazine –

AUG- Ventus Oceanbust

Accuracy ++

Damage+

Movement Speed –

Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring event will be there on the server for a limited time. You can make spins in the event in order to earn some exclusive rewards.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 Rumors-Ninja War Release and Rewards

Free Fire MAX Fist x Gun Skin Event-Get USP 2 Sharp Tactician Gun and Fist KO

Free Fire MAX UMP x GROZA Ring Event-Get Exclusive UMP and GROZA Gun Skins

Rockstar Games Reportedly Partners with Twitch to Prepare for GTA 6 Launch