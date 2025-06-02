Assassin’s Creed Next Game Rumored to Have a Dark, Haunting Plot-Marks a New Era in Gaming

Assassin’s Creed next game is being rumored to have a dark, haunting plot, and this was revealed by a post on Games subreddit. The post says “Assassin's Creed Hexe will have a dark, haunting tone. It starts with Elsa seeking revenge for her mother, who was executed as a witch during the witch trials.” Here ‘Assassin’s Creed Hexe’ refers to the Codename ‘Hexe’ as announced by Ubisoft in 2022. Ubisoft had announced two upcoming games in 2022 with the Codenames, Assassin’s Creed Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe. The first one was Assassin’s Creed Shadows which released earlier this year and the other one was Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which is rumored to have a dark, haunting plot. There is as such no clarification from Ubisoft on the name of the upcoming game under the Codename ‘Assassin’s Creed Hexe’.

At the time of making the announcement, Ubisoft had revealed the fact that their next game under the Codename Assassin’s Creed Hexe would be a ‘a very different type of Assassin’s Creed Experience”. The same was also confirmed by the user “Bunny” on ‘X’ and here is the post:

Assassin's Creed Hexe will have a dark, haunting tone. It starts with Elsa seeking revenge for her mother, who was executed as a witch during the witch trials.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Leaked Plot- Reveals Era of the Female Protagonists

According to the rumors on Assassin’s Creed Hexe, the game features a female protagonist, Elsa, who will seek revenge in the game, after her mother is executed for being suspected as a witch in the “witch trials”. Assassin’s Creed games have always had a dark side, but according to the developer, this particular game would be a really different experience as compared to the previous games in the popular series because of its haunting tone.

Not much is revealed about the game as yet, but the story of the game sounds familiar to the next upcoming big PS5 game ‘Ghost of Yōtei’. In the game Ghost of Yōtei, ‘Atsu’, the female protagonist of the game is on a journey to avenge her family. In contemporary times we can see the rise of female protagonists, where games like GTA 6 and Assassin’s Creed Shadows are introducing female playable characters as the main characters based on the story of the game.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows also featured a female protagonist, but the character was featured alongside a male protagonist. Another highly anticipated game GTA 6 shows a major transition towards featuring female protagonists as the main playable character in the game. GTA Series will also have Lucia as their first female protagonist alongside the male protagonist ‘Jason’, and this indicates a major shift in the way games are made by Rockstar Games.

If the rumors stand true, then you might get your first Assassin’s Creed game which will feature a 'female only' protagonist. Right now, what is known is just a rumor, and Ubisoft has not declared anything concrete on this front. You need to wait for a confirmation from the publisher to get confirmed official information on the game.

