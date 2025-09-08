Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event-How to Get Gloo Wall Boxing Ring at 11% Off?

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where new events are launched on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Most of the new events in Free Fire MAX are Luck Royale events, where you are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event. Now, after the Evo Vault Event, a new Wall Royale event has been launched for the server. The event brings exclusive rewards like the Gloo Wall- Boxing Ring and Gloo Wall Bamboo Bandit to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale event has been launched today and will stay on the server for the next 7 days. The players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Wall Royale Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds (11% off)

There is no repeated Grand Prize.

Guaranteed Grand Prize within 50 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Boxing Ring

Gloo Wall- Bamboo Bandit

Gloo Wall- Pinky Kitten

Gloo Wall- Shamrock Explosion

Other Prizes

Staple Wanderer (Top)

Blue Beauty (Top)

Burger Lad (Bottom)

Navy Blue (Bottom)

Glacier Devil Hunter (Shoes)

Azure Annihilation (Shoes)

Staple Wanderer (Head)

Savage Lurker (Head)

Tagger Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate x 1

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Armor Crate x 1

Supply Crate x 1

Leg Pockets x 1

Pocket market x 1

Bonfire x 1

Airdrop Aid x 1

Secret Clue x 1

Bounty Token x 1

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive gloo walls in the event.

