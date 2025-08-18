Free Fire MAX x Naruto-How to Get Reanimation Jutsu Emote and Madara Bundle?

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 has brought various new events, rewards and bundles for the players to the platform. Most popular on the platform are the Luck Royale events, which are new events with exclusive rewards for the players. Now, after the Scattering Crows Event, two new events, Lead Emote and Madara Ring have been launched for the platform. These two new events bring exclusive rewards like the Madara Bundle and the Reanimation Jutsu Emote.

Free Fire MAX Lead Emote Event- Release Date

The event has been released today and will be available till the next 7 days on the server. It is a Faded Wheel Event, and the players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Lead Emote Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Lead Emote Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, click on ‘Confirm’. The prizes you don’t want would be removed from the screen.

Now, you can make your first spin for free and after that the second spin will cost you 19 Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Lead Emote Event- Rewards

Reanimation Jutsu Emote

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 2

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 3

Naruto Universal Tokens x 5

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Madara Ring Event- Get the Madara Bundle

The event will be there on the server for 14 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Madara Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here go to the Madara Ring Event.

Here, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. Your first spin is free and after that 5 spins will cost you 45 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Madara Ring Event- Rewards

Madara Bundle

Backpack- Madara’s Fan

Fire Style- Fireball Jutsu

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Token x 2

Naruto Universal Token x 3

Naruto Universal Token x 5

Naruto Universal Token x 10

Free Fire MAX Madara Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Naruto Universal Tokens earned by you against some exclusive rewards like the Madara Bundle in the event. Here are the rewards and the Naruto Universal Tokens required in exchange for these rewards:

Madara Bundle x 225 Naruto Universal Tokens

Fire Style- Fireball Jutsu x 120 Naruto Universal Tokens

Backpack- Madara’s Fan x 80 Naruto Universal Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Supply Crate x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bounty Token x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Pocket Market x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Bonfire x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Secret Clue x 1 Naruto Universal Token

Madara Bundle and Reanimation Jutsu emote are exclusive rewards in the game. The players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn these exclusive rewards.

